What kinds of quest types are present in Diablo 4?

Few video games in the market can outrank Diablo 4 regarding the types of quests found in the game. Despite the game’s strong reliance on multiplayer, Blizzard has focused equally on creating a robust series of quests that can be played solo. Some quests are part of the main campaign; you can’t miss them. After certain stages, you will have to complete them if you want to know about the main storyline.

That’s not all, as the game also features a long list of side quests. These additional tasks will allow you to explore the game more and build your character how you wish. In fact, there's more to do. Read on to know what to expect as you journey through the hellish lands of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4’s diverse list of quests ensures players get maximum return on their investments

Blizzard Entertainment has taken a long time to develop Diablo 4, as there’s something for every player content-wise. Let's look at some of its features.

Main quests

These are part of the main story and will take players on a narrative-driven journey. However, there’s no lack of action, as the latest ARPG is all about builds and monsters that roam the game’s world.

The main quests are divided across different regions and may take significant time to complete.

Side quests

Optional missions will be integral if you want smooth character progression. These additional quests can be found on the open map and towns. They let you try out extra content, and you will get more rewards upon clearing the challenges. You will find different rewards by completing the side quests in Diablo 4.

Priority quests

These are missions that serve as the game’s tutorial. The quests will teach you more about the game and the different classes. From crafting potions to equipping different gear, there’s plenty to do and learn. Priority quests will change based on the class you choose.

World Events list

Diablo 4 has an element of live service thanks to the World Events, allowing you to keep playing the game. They can be found in dungeons and the Overworld map and can be played solo or with friends. You may even encounter strangers since these events are multiplayer.

You will earn plenty of high-value rewards by completing these World events. However, some of these quests will be harder to complete as the level of challenge increases.

