World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 cross over: All event details, start time, Treasure Goblin spawn timers, and more

World of Warcraft and Diablo 4 are coming together for a limited-time event - “A Greedy Emissary.” During this event, Treasure Goblins will spawn throughout the world of Azeroth. While the event is active, players can participate in some rare and genuinely spectacular cosmetic events. The cosmetics are, of course, themed after Diablo 4, with some being previously offered and are must-haves.

While the drop rates might be low for some of these, World of Warcraft fans that want some fantastic Diablo 4 cosmetics need to take advantage of this while it’s available. If you missed Tyrael’s Charger or the Baa’l pet, this would be your chance.

What to know about World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 cross over - A Greedy Emissary

The World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event has already begun - it kicked off on May 25, 2023. Every half hour, somewhere in Azeroth, a portal will open. After five minutes, the Treasure Goblin will appear, and players must put out as much DPS to slaughter this poor treasure-hoarding monster.

After it is defeated, players can use this monster for a wide variety of gear. Various cosmetic armor pieces will be available alongside the ultra-rare mount’ Tyrael’s Charge and the Baa’l pet. Tyrael’s Charger was available briefly as a part of their “Annual Pass” promotion, but now players can get it again.

Start Date: May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 End Date: June 14, 2023

You may want to make a macro to target the Goblin - tons of players will be seeking it. A simple one is to make a macro that uses "/tar Treasure Goblin."

Treasure Goblin locations and spawn timers for World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event

Thankfully, figuring out when the event will kick off is straightforward. It begins every half hour in real-world time. So at 6 am, 6:30 am, 7 am, et cetera. It’s just a matter of figuring out which place the Goblin will spawn for the World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event.

World of Warcraft doesn’t tell you where the Diablo 4 monster will appear in the game. This Treasure Goblin can spawn in various capital cities and regions of the Dragonflight expansion.

However, it is known that the location will alternate between a Capital City and a Dragon Isles zone every thirty minutes. If you want to farm this, using the party finder to search for Goblin groups should be easy. That way, you always know where it’s spawning at.

This is important for the World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event because there are major loot drops. Since some of these will appear in both faction capital cities, you can make a level 1 alt and park them in the appropriate cities. As long as you tag the treasure goblin with an attack, you can loot it.

Here are the known spawn locations in WoW, and there are also Weak Aura timers in-game that you can install to easily track where they will spawn next. These spawn timers are based on PST time.

10:00 Stormwind

10:30 Valdrakken (spawning every 5 minutes for 1 hour)

11:00 Orgrimmar

11:30 Waking Shores

12:00 Stormwind

12:30 Ohn'ahran Plains

13:00 Orgrimmar

13:30 Azure Span

14:00 Stormwind

14:30 Thaldraszus

15:00 Orgrimmar

15:30 Valdrakken (spawning every 5 minutes for 1 hour)

16:00 Stormwind

16:30 Waking Shores

17:00 Orgrimmar

17:30 Ohn'ahran Plains

18:00 Stormwind

18:30 Azure Span

19:00 Orgrimmar

19:30 Thaldraszus

When you're in the right area, open up your map and look for the treasure goblin portal.

World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event loot drops

This WoW event has some incredible loot drops. Several of them are from older events that some players may have missed out on, in addition to some Charms that you can leave in your inventory to increase some of your stats.

Among the best rewards are the 36-slot unique bag, Horadric Haversack, Tyrael’s Charger, and the Baal’lial Soulstone. The Twelve-String Guitar is also available from the Diablo 3 launch event.

Thankfully, the Bag and Mount drops have an increased drop rate on your first kill of the day on a character. This should motivate players to play on a wide variety of characters.

Event drops

Horardric Haversack (Unique): 36-slot bag

36-slot bag Tyrael’s Charger: Rare mount

Rare mount Baa’lial Soulstone: Grants Baa’l pet and Little Lord of Lies achievement

Grants Baa’l pet and Little Lord of Lies achievement Tome of Town Portal: Toy - received new animation

Toy - received new animation Nightmare Banner: Toy

Toy Twelve-String Guitar: Toy

Toy Treasure Nabbin’ Bag: Back Transmog

Back Transmog Enmity Bundle: Grants Enmity Hood and Enmity Cloak cosmetics

Grants Enmity Hood and Enmity Cloak cosmetics Wirt’s Last Leg: 1H Weapon Transmog

1H Weapon Transmog Wirt’s Haunted Leg: 2H Mace Transmog

2H Mace Transmog Wirt’s Fightin’ Leg: Off-Hand transmog

Off-Hand transmog Livestock Lochaber Axe: Item Level 385 Polearm

Item Level 385 Polearm Small Charm of Life: +300 Stamina

+300 Stamina Small Charm of Inertia: +1% Movement Speed

+1% Movement Speed Large Charm of Dexterity: +100 Agility

+100 Agility Large Charm of Intelligence: +100 Intellect

+100 Intellect Large Charm of Strength: +100 Strength

+100 Strength Serpent’s Grand Charm: +12,000 Mana

+12,000 Mana Stalwart’s Grand Charm: +200 Armor

That is everything currently known about the World of Warcraft X Diablo 4 event, A Greedy Emissary. It is now available and will last until June 14, 2023. If you’re looking for rare, fun cosmetics, don’t miss this opportunity. This is a terrific way to get people excited about the impending release of Diablo 4.

