World of Warcraft is reportedly going to get a Diablo 4 event

Based on recent datamining and leaks from Wowhead, a Diablo 4 event may be on its way to World of Warcraft. It would make sense to advertise the next big game from Blizzard Games within their most popular game. Unfortunately, the developers haven't confirmed that this is going to be the case. As is the case with all leaks, this has to be taken with a grain of salt before an official announcement arrives, but it does sound very interesting.

Not much is known, but some datamined items have been revealed. As of writing this article, everything appears to be cosmetic, but there could always be new weapons or even mounts showing up. While most of the information is unclear, here's what fans could potentially be looking forward to, as Diablo 4 looms on the horizon. This could be a very exciting moment for World of Warcraft fans.

Leaks suggest Diablo 4 event is coming to World of Warcraft

The event is rumored to be called Winds of Sanctuary, which is named after the world that Diablo 4 is set on. This was datamined from the 10.1 PTR build, and it featured a few very interesting things, such as an experience buff. That experience buff is a +50% buff and increases all reputation gains by 8% (except Loamm Niffin).

Wowhead💙 @Wowhead



#Dragonflight #DiabloIV



wowhead.com/news/winds-of-… We've datamined some of the rewards for the Winds of Sanctuary event celebrating the upcoming launch of Diablo IV - including Baal'ial, one baa-d goat! We've datamined some of the rewards for the Winds of Sanctuary event celebrating the upcoming launch of Diablo IV - including Baal'ial, one baa-d goat!#Dragonflight #DiabloIV wowhead.com/news/winds-of-… https://t.co/wg1zCb7lA7

An adorable goat-themed pet known as Baal’ial is scheduled to make an appearance, alongside an achievement, titled Little Lord of Lies. There are a few very interesting cosmetics based on the upcoming Diablo game, for players to unlock in World of Warcraft:

Wirt’s Leg: One-handed mace, based on Diablo 2. A literal leg.

One-handed mace, based on Diablo 2. A literal leg. Treasure Nabbin’ Bag: A back cosmetic based on Treasure Goblins. A backpack stuffed with weapons and gold.

A back cosmetic based on Treasure Goblins. A backpack stuffed with weapons and gold. Hoardric Haversack: 16-slot bag

16-slot bag Enmity Bundle/Ensemble: Enmity Hood and Cloak: A hooded cloak/hood combo for back slots in WoW.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first Diablo event that has arrived in WoW. For the 20th Anniversary of Diablo as a franchise, you could unlock the Twelve-String Guitar, which dropped from The Cow King.

Unfortunately, Blizzard Games hasn’t revealed the Diablo 4 event for World of Warcraft yet, but it would certainly be a great way to hype fans up for the upcoming hack-and-slash title. You can read our D4 preview here ahead of its official June 6 release date this year.

Poll : 0 votes