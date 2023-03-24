Diablo 4 open beta: Release date and time for every region

Diablo 4, the highly anticipated title by Blizzard Entertainment, is set to receive a new open beta on Friday, March 24, 2023. This will be the game's second open beta. Those who pre-ordered the MMORPG were able to take part in the early access beta last week.

Diablo @Diablo Can't decide which class to play in the #DiabloIV Open Beta? Allow us to choose your fate. Can't decide which class to play in the #DiabloIV Open Beta? Allow us to choose your fate. https://t.co/ZFIrfNljyb

The Diablo 4 early access beta that was released last week received overwhelmingly positive reviews from casual players and professionals. People feel that the game might very well become one of the best MMORPGs in gaming.

All you need to know about Diablo 4 open beta release schedule

The Diablo 4 open beta is available from March 24, 2023, to March 26, 2023, for players across the world. Here is the open beta release schedule for every major region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 9:00 am (March 24)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5:00 pm (March 24)

Greenwich Meridian Time (GMT): 4:00 pm (March 24)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 3:00 am (March 25)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 9:30 pm (March 24)

Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) Diablo @Diablo It's not too late to rescue a puppy of your own. Reach level 20 during the #DiabloIV Open Beta and earn the Beta Wolf Pack at launch. It's not too late to rescue a puppy of your own. Reach level 20 during the #DiabloIV Open Beta and earn the Beta Wolf Pack at launch. https://t.co/egVLr9VKNU Over 1 million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in #DiabloIV Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) twitter.com/Diablo/status/… Over 1 million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in #DiabloIV! Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) twitter.com/Diablo/status/…

The open beta will be available across all major platforms, including PC (Battlenet), PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S, and Xbox One. The pre-load for the open beta is already available, and players can start downloading it right away.

Blizzard Entertainment recently stated that they are expecting a large number of players in the upcoming open beta due to how successful the first one was. Hence, the servers will likely suffer from a lot of stress, and players can expect long queue times during the opening hours. Even then, the development team has made efforts to ensure that players enjoy a smooth experience.

Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 4 community manager, Adam Fletcher, said:

"When we open the gates again this Friday to absolutely everyone, we are expecting a lot of people. There will be lengthy queue times, particularly on Friday when we first launch and during peak regional windows."

This is why tests are important and we greatly appreciate you all helping us make the launch of #DiabloIV as smooth as possible come June.



We expect unprecedented traffic and queue times as a result. We appreciate your patience & understanding.



: blizz.ly/40v7RbC As we prepare to open the gates to Sanctuary, we'd like to remind our players that the #DiabloIV Open Beta is a test to ensure a smooth launch.We expect unprecedented traffic and queue times as a result. We appreciate your patience & understanding. As we prepare to open the gates to Sanctuary, we'd like to remind our players that the #DiabloIV Open Beta is a test to ensure a smooth launch.We expect unprecedented traffic and queue times as a result. We appreciate your patience & understanding.📜: blizz.ly/40v7RbC Just a reminder that we are expecting an immense amount of players this weekend and we expect queues and a few bumps along the road.This is why tests are important and we greatly appreciate you all helping us make the launch of #DiabloIV as smooth as possible come June. twitter.com/Diablo/status/… Just a reminder that we are expecting an immense amount of players this weekend and we expect queues and a few bumps along the road.This is why tests are important and we greatly appreciate you all helping us make the launch of #DiabloIV as smooth as possible come June. twitter.com/Diablo/status/…

It is important to note that those who played the Diablo 4 open beta early access last week will get all their progress back. However, those joining for the first time will have to create new characters.

There are not going to be many changes in the open beta from what was available last week, except that Druid and Necromancer will become playable.

Another important thing to note is that the progress from the open beta will not carry over to the final version of the game.

