5 most interesting datamined changes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's 10.1 update

Mostly coming through Wowhead, quite a few of the upcoming features to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update have now been revealed. These have been unveiled slowly over the past month. After going through everything that's known right now, there are some truly fascinating changes potentially coming to WoW. It’s also worth mentioning that this is all based on datamined information, so unless Blizzard actively confirms something, it’s all hearsay.

Nevertheless, most of these leaked details are fairly interesting in nature. While the different cosmetics are nice, I’d rather talk about things that have a bit more weight and heft to them when it comes to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update. Here are some interesting talking points about the upcoming May update.

Interesting datamined changes coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with the 10.1 update

5) Crafting Changes - Altar of Decay, Mats cycling out

Perhaps the biggest change for crafters other than new recipes, is that players will make their own Altar of Decay. Right now, players have to go into Brackenhide Hollow and complete the dungeon before using this special crafting station. In the 10.1 update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Alchemists will reportedly be able to summon this, and for 10 minutes, players can do their crafting right at this portable station.

Additionally, the 10.1 update will see the end of Sparks of Ingenuity and Primal Chaos as we know it. Primal Chaos will vanish from the game, but Sparks of Ingenuity will undergo a transformation. Players will turn them into Sparks of Shadowflame, to combine with Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest. This will create item level 447 gear.

4) Known profession recipes that will drop in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

That’s not all crafters can look forward to. What’s better than getting a rare, powerful crafting pattern from a boss drop? World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s upcoming Aberrus raid will feature some very special drops from the bosses in the 10.1 update. As of now, these are all of the known profession drops from the upcoming raid.

Boss Recipe Crafted item Kazzara, the Hellforged Plans: Shadowed Impact Buckler Shadowed Impact Buckler Molgoth Recipe: Draconic Phial Cauldron Draconic Phial Cauldron The Forgotten Experiments Pattern: Undulating Sporecloak Undulating Sporecloak Rashok, the Elder Plans: Shadowed Razing Annihilator Shadowed Razing Annihilator Assault of the Zaqali Satchel of Pilfered Recipes Unknown The Vigilant Steward, Zskarn Schematic: Tinker: Shadowflame Rockets Tinker: Shadowflame Rockets Magmorax Formula: Enchant Weapon – Shadowflame Wreathe Unknown Enchant Echo of Neltharion Pattern: Shadowflame-Tempered Armor Patch Shadowflame-Tempered Armor Patch

3) Season 2 Mythic+ Timers and Item Level Rewards

In Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythics, we’ll see four legacy dungeons and four modern dungeons. This will occur in the 10.1 update of the MMO, and the timers for these dungeons were also datamined. The longest timer is for Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, since that’s going to be the longest dungeon of the group. That certainly made sense, and WoW players should have plenty of time.

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr: 40:00

40:00 Halls of Infusion: 38:00

38:00 Brackenhide Hollow: 36:00

36:00 Neltharus: 35:00

35:00 Freehold: 33:00

33:00 Underrot: 33:00

33:00 Neltharion’s Lair: 33:00

33:00 Vortex Pinnacle: 30:00

The reward item levels have been revealed for the various Mythic+ Keystone levels as well. In addition, the Great Vault item level saw an increase from Season 1, and that’s also going to be seen in the table below. Although Mythics are going to be more challenging, they'll also be more exciting in the next season.

Keystone End of Dungeon item level New Great Vault item level 2 402 415(+7) 3 405 418(+7) 4 405 421(+10) 5 408 421(+6) 6 408 424(+9) 7 411 424(+6) 8 411 428(+7) 9 415 428(+7) 10 415 431(+7) 11 418 431(+3) 12 418 434(+3) 13 421 434(+0) 14 421 437(+3) 15 424 437(+0) 16 424 441(+0) 17 428 441(+0) 18 428 444(+0) 19 431 444(+0) 20 431 447(+0)

2) Heirloom Updates

On March 12, it was revealed that Heirloom items are going to receive an upgrade in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The 10.1 update is going to see all those creatable pieces updated, so that they can become level 70. This will come in the form of Awakened Heirloom Armor Casing/Awakened Heirloom Scabbards from the current vendors.

This will allow players to bring their alts to the Dragon Isles in their powerful heirloom gear. It should be noted that this gear no longer grants bonus EXP. Returning players may not realize this, but this gear no longer offers the tons of bonus experience that it used to.

1) Are Dracthyr getting a new specialization?

On the Patch 10.1 PTR, datamined quests seem to hint towards a new Evoker spec focused on "boost"ing allies, rather than dealing damage directly. Could a 3rd Evoker specialization be planned?

It was recently datamined that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update may receive a new specialization for Dracthyr Evokers. This was revealed as part of a special Dracthyr questline, the Adamanthia questline. Some of the quest dialogue is available for the first quest “Our Destiny:”

“Evokers only. Upon login you are toasted with NEW SPECIALIZATION REMEMBERED toast. This quest appears in your mailbox sent by Emberthal asking you to go to the Forbidden Reach. The mystery that was uncovered in 10.0.7 (not required for this quest) is about to unfold and she needs your help to talk Ebyssian down from a course of action she sees as folly.”

Other quests in this chain discuss the Evokers boosting and aiding their allies. So now it becomes a matter of the Dracthyr Evokers getting a tank build, or a more support-oriented class, compared to the healing build that they already have access to. It’s unclear what they will have, but it’s rather fascinating to think about.

As for the 10.1 update in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, players will have to wait until May 2 for the official patch to be released in the game. For now, everything else is speculatory, unless Blizzard officially announces it.

