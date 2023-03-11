How World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will make exploration much better with fan-requested change in patch 10.1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is making more and more changes for the better in the upcoming patch 10.1. While the complete patch notes aren't available yet, one change has been revealed and it’s certainly worth talking about. Admittedly, the reason is likely to make Mythics easier to get to. Furthermore, it potentially has an unintended consequence of making the overall gameplay experience better.

Certain Mythics in the Season 2 Mythic rotation of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight exist in the Battle for Azeroth content. While that shouldn’t be a big deal, that expansion arguably had the worst, longest grind to unlock flying in the game’s history. Fortunately, that's going to change in patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion.

A change for the sake of Mythic+ will make exploration better in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update 10.1

MrGM @MrGMYT Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder is no longer required to fly in BFA Zones as of Patch 10.1 Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder is no longer required to fly in BFA Zones as of Patch 10.1 https://t.co/QBX4Vp0zcN

According to WoW content creator MrGM, a major change is coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight in patch 10.1. Specifically, Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder Parts 1 and 2 will no longer be required to fly in the Battle for Azeroth content. Interestingly, this was something that Blizzard mentioned they wouldn't do in the past, but it appears that the situation has changed.

Since the upcoming Season rotation of Mythic dungeons will feature content from that expansion, it appears that Blizzard will be removing this content requirement from the game. Although Blizzard previously stated that it would be unfair to the people that completed this grind, let’s be clear - it was incredibly tedious and frustrating.

Although I’ve played World of Warcraft since Vanilla, there are some things in the game that I refuse to do, and the Battle for Azeroth flight grind is one of them. Even if you were keeping up with the expansion’s content while it was current, the flight requirements introduced a entirely new 30-day grind that you had to complete.

Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder Part 1 was easy enough, as you simply had to complete the Kul Tiras and Zandalar achievements that the game required. This could easily be achieved with standard gameplay.

Nevertheless, you still had to complete 100 different World Quests, reach Revered with six specific reputations, fully explore all of the areas, finish the main storyline, and the war campaign. All of this was essentially the 'simple part.'

Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder Part 2 was another frustrating bit of content. Players had to grind two more factions to Revered, and completely explore two zones - Nazjatar and Mechagon. The problem with this part was that even if you had done everything there was to do in the game, they introduced a brand new hurdle in the form of more reputation grinds.

Considering that Underrot and Freehold will be present in the Season 2 Mythic dungeon rotation in 10.1 patch - Embers of Neltharion of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it made a lot of sense that this change was implemented. However, not all current players have completed this content, and locking it behind at least a month of grinding would undoubtedly infuriate numerous returning players.

No matter the reason, this will be an incredible change and is just one element of the massive 10.1 update that's coming to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight later this year. You can learn more about it from our exclusive interview with the WoW developers here.

