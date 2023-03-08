World of Warcraft: Dragonflight reveals patch 10.1 content - Aberrus raid, Zaralek Cavern, new Mythic+ rotation, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s next major update, 10.1 has been unveiled, and it’s known as Embers of Neltharion. It picks up where the story left off in 10.0.7, and players will learn that the Incarnates are not alone; they’re gathering allies and seeking out long-forgotten secrets to help them in their quest.

Players can look forward to a new nine-boss raid, a fresh zone, a new Mythic+ rotation, and much more. Even though the current story and content will lead gamers to the underground world beneath the Dragon Isles, the rest of the island isn’t safe. Here’s what is coming in 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight promises to be a massive new adventure

In 10.0.7, players will learn some very interesting information about Neltharion, the Earth Warden that ultimately became Deathwing. After exploring The Forbidden Reach and Zskera Vaults, it will become clear that several secret experiments done by Neltharion reside somewhere on the Dragon Isles.

Deathwing had a secret laboratory, and the Primal Incarnates want access to it. They aren’t alone, either. Scalecommander Sarkareth leads a rebel group of Dracthyr, who want to gain access to the facility and claim its secrets for themselves.

Players will travel underground to explore a new zone, Zaralek Cavern. There will be plenty to do here, including quests and a fresh Renown track to take part in. Moreover, one will also be able to engage in Dragonriding. New glyphs, abilities, and races await underground as well. The patch will also introduce a drake, a Cloud Serpent-themed one.

Fyrakk is stirring up trouble in the caves, seeking to rally the Djaradin to his cause in Zaralek Cavern, which is also home to the Niffen, a group of mole people. They might have terrible eyesight, but their noses are remarkable. They will present a new Renown track, with fun activities to take part in. You can aid them in finding treasures via Niffen Sniffing. However, not every Niffen is looking for the same kind of valuables.

No quests needed - fly right into Zaralek Cavern in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Zaralek Cavern itself is vast, a similar size to Zereth Mortis, but you can fly your dragons around in this underground zone. Additionally, the patch will also bring a new raid: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. This is Neltharius’ secret laboratory, and his greatest, most horrifying creations existed here.

He created the Dracthyr here. Moreover, he fell to the madness of the Old Gods in this place as well. Aberrus is an area of profound madness and terror. If its nine bosses weren’t enough, Scalecommander Sarkareth awaits here, seeking the legacy of the Dracthyr. Among the foes in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight raid will be an Elementium Dragon, Hydras, and more.

Aside from huge content, Fyrakk, one of the Primal Incarnates will also be invading the Dragon Isles, and this will work similar to the Primal Invasions players have already seen. Moreover, the update will ensure a new Mythic Rotation takes place.

Season 2 Mythic+ rotation

Brackenhide Hollow

Halls of Infusion

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

Neltharus

Freehold (Battle for Azeroth)

The Underrot (Battle for Azeroth)

Neltharion’s Lair (Legion)

Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm)

The Seasonal affixes have not been decided yet, but they will be added to the PTR later in the testing cycle. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 will be jam-packed with new content.

There is no official release date for patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but 10.0.7 will launch on March 22, 2023, after the regional maintenance for each area. There is so much to be excited about, and the adventures on the Dragon Isles have only just begun. You can read our review of the expansion here.

