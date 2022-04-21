How to sign up for the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Beta? New content and more

April 19, 2022, was a massive day for World of Warcraft fans, as it offered the name of the next expansion, the next journey for Classic WoW, and so much more. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the next expansion, and will focus on Dragon Aspects and Dragon Isles.

While the expansion and beta have no release dates as of yet, players can opt for the beta program. Here is how to do it.

How to sign up for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Beta

The trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight revealed the catastrophe of the Sundering, and how Alexstrasza and the other Aspects sealed away the Dragon Isles.

No gameplay has been revealed just yet, but players will have a more fantasy-based adventure, getting back to the franchise’s roots. Players cannot get into the beta quite yet, but thankfully, it’s very easy to opt into.

Step-by-step registering

Go to dragonflight.blizzard.com

Sign into Activision Blizzard Account

Click “Opt In”

Click “Opt In” again if necessary

That is all it takes to sign up for the Dragonflight beta. Players will likely be notified via email. It is a massive update for WoW, as it promises to overhaul the talent system and it looks similar to the previous talent trees fans used in the game.

The expansion will also offer a new race/class combo with Dracthyr Evokers. Players will be able to fly, train and fight with their dragons and master the art of dragon riding. They will be a flexible offering to the game, able to DPS and heal as needed.

Evoker is a new class and Dracthyr is the new race, but players can only be Dracthyr Evokers. No other race can be an Evoker, and Dracthyr can only be one class. Fans can also expect a new level cap of 70, an overhaul to professions and so much more.

There are four zones to journey through on the Dragon Isles, as well as an additional area for Dracthyr Evokers to start in. Each of these will have a different biome, and will be the home of a different Dragonflight.

The zones of Dragon Isles

The Walking Shores: Home of the Red Dragonflight

Ohn’ahran Plains: Home of the Green Dragonflight

The Azure Span: Home of the Blue Dragonflight

Thaldraszus: The seat of power of all dragonkind, home of the Bronze Dragonflight

The Forbidden Reach: The starting zone for level 58 Dracthyr players. Formerly the home of Neltharion of the Black Dragonflight (Deathwing)

Another major announcement for World of Warcraft fans was the reveal of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Classic WoW will expand again, bringing fans back to arguably the best expansion the MMO has ever had, Wrath of the Lich King.

WoW Classic is offered at no additional cost to subscribers and brings players back to the classic versions of the game. With Wrath of the Lich King, players of WoW Classic will get access to the Death Knight class, which starts at Level 55, and increases the alternate version of WoW to level 80. While the expansion to Classic has no release date, it is expected to be out in 2022.

Shadowlands' content has ended, and though the upcoming expansion has no release date, the beta can likely be expected later during 2022.

