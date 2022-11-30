Where and how to customize your Dragon in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

One of the new features of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the Dragonriding system. It’s a fantastic way to fly around the huge new zones of the Dragon Isles. While your dragon has a very cool look, you can unlock many customization options to change how it looks.

While this does not change the functionality of your dragon mount, why not make it stand out a little? Thankfully, you aren’t confined to just one spot for transforming your dragon. Here is everything you need to know about customizing one in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Each zone in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight allows you to customize your dragon

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, each of the new zones on the Dragon Isles has what’s known as the Rostrum of Transformation. These platforms are where you go to customize your dragon, and they’re very easy to spot on your mini-map.

Look for this platform in the appropriate areas to transform your dragon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When in a town in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, look for a golden dragon head. That’s where the Rostrum of Transformation awaits you. If you don’t want to look for those, we have the exact locations of the Rostrums on the Dragon Isles. After all, the Alliance and Horde do not have separate bases in Dragonflight, making it much easier.

The Walking Shores: 74.03, 58.13

74.03, 58.13 Ohn’ahran Plains: 84.64, 35.55

84.64, 35.55 The Azure Span: 63.61, 13.21

63.61, 13.21 Thaldraszus, Valdrakken: 25.24, 50.33

Once you get to the Rostrum of Transformation, simply click on it, which will open a UI for you. There are three tabs, with the first focused on Skin, Scales, and Horns. The second is for Tail, Throat, and Body Armor. Finally, you have the Snout, Crest, Jaw, Hair, and Eyes.

You won’t start off with many options. It’s going to take a great deal of time and exploration if you want all of the cool colors and options. You’re looking for Rare items known as the Drakewatcher Manuscript. Using these items after you find them will each grant new options for your dragon.

Thankfully, some of these will come simply by playing the game. The Main Story and Side Quests will reward you with these periodically. You can also explore each region for hidden treasure chests, which can also reward you with Drakewatcher Manuscripts. Dungeons can also give you some of these as well.

If you’re looking to change the color of your scales for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight mount, that’s going to be a little bit harder. Each of them is a Renown or Reputation reward within the game.

These are for your first dragonriding mount, the Renewed Proto-Drake, and the other mounts will have other requirements and options.

Black Scales: Reputation Reward (True Friend with Wrathion and Sabellian)

Reputation Reward (True Friend with Wrathion and Sabellian) Blue Scales: Tuskarr Renown (Level 19)

Tuskarr Renown (Level 19) Bronze Scales: Valdrakken Accord Renown (Level 21)

Valdrakken Accord Renown (Level 21) Green Scales: Centaur Renown (Level 19)

This is just an example of all of the options you have access to for your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight mount. Anything from quest rewards, crafting (Inscription), and fighting bosses in the game can grant you new options for your dragon.

