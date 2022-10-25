World of Warcraft: Dragonflight boasts new features - New UI, talent trees, race & class combos

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the next major expansion to Activision Blizzard’s hit MMO, and with each expansion, comes new features. According to the developers, the plan is to bring the game “back to its roots.”

With this update, fans will see a return to the old talent system, albeit with new upgrades, a whole new continent to explore, and a new race/class - the Dracthyr Evokers. However, these won’t be the only new combo.

With that in mind, what can World of Warcraft: Dragonflight fans expect in the coming weeks?

With World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, comes a wealth of features

One of the biggest changes to the game is a return to the Talent tree system. The previous talent system felt weak, and there were so many moments when fans felt like there was only one path to take when it came to building a decent character.

This is perhaps the most robust talent system the game has ever featured. In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, each player’s class will have two talent trees. The default class skill tree and the spec skill tree.

So if you’re playing a Retribution Paladin, even after all of the nerfs they’re scheduled to get in Dragonflight, you will see a Paladin tree and a Retribution tree. The class tree will have more general abilities and bonuses, whereas the specialization tree will have more specific abilities and buffs to build that particular style of gameplay.

Another great part is that you can save Talent trees as a loadout. You can even share them and import them in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This is going to make building a series of builds for playstyles incredibly easy.

On that note, the UI is also changing in some big ways. It’s a major change to the game, and something many fans have been waiting for. The UI (User Interface) has been completely redesigned and has a ton of customization options to help build your ideal setup.

The player's nameplates have been changed and look sharper, putting the player level on the top right, the name on the left, and the health bar in the middle. The action dragon bars have also been updated, but you can remove those if you desire.

The best part is that players can completely customize their overall UI. Things are resizable, and you can also move things around in your UI without needing other outside mods to do so first. It can even be shared with your friends/guildmates on the internet.

If that wasn’t enough, like World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s talent trees, you can have different UIs that you can load on the fly. This way, you can have different setups, depending on if you want to tank, heal, or DPS.

Of course, the new race/class will be the Dracthyr Evoker, but it’s far from the only change. At the time of writing, there were several new race/class combinations added in 10.0. The developers stated that they wished to do more, but some are currently restricted due to lore reasons.

The new race/class combinations are:

Tauren Mage

Tauren Rogue

Highmountain Tauren Mage

Highmountain Tauren Priest

Highmountain Tauren Rogue

Orc Priest

Draenei Rogue

Lightforged Draenei Rogue

Perhaps fans will witness more of these in the future, but for now, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight fans will simply have to wait and see. The MMO’s pre-expansion patch goes live today, and the second part of the patch will be launched on November 15.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion will launch right after Thanksgiving on November 28, 2022.

