"It should be fair" - Asmongold comments on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Twitch Drops, says every streamer should get it

On October 19, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" reacted to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-patch update. He provided his take on Blizzard Entertainment incorporating Twitch Drops into the upcoming expansion's launch roadmap.

Asmongold indicated that he would get access to special in-game goodies during the MMORPG's pre-patch timeframe.

He also hoped that WoW: Dragonflight's Twitch Drops would not be given to specific streamers and that Twitch would provide them to all content creators on the platform. He said:

"I think Twitch shouldn't allow only giving certain streamers drops. I think everyone should get drops. Now obviously, I'll probably get them, and you know, everybody that I know will get them. But I think it should be fair that everybody entirely gets them. So hopefully, that's what happens."

Asmongold shares his thoughts on Twitch Drops

At the three-hour mark of his October 19 livestream, the One True King co-founder took the opportunity to review World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-patch content.

He soon realized that Blizzard Entertainment had added Twitch Drops for the first time as part of the expansion's launch roadmap. Asmongold started the discussion by saying:

"Also, like, look at this. They're adding in; obviously, like, that's the pre-patch, that's new talents, everything like that. And then on November 15, that's like a month from now, they're making Dracthyr playable. So like, you'll be able to, like, level up your Dracthyr a little bit earlier before the expansion actually comes out. Then the expansion releases, and you've also got Twitch Drops."

The streamer was unsure what Twitch Drops entailed and expected that Blizzard Entertainment would give it to "anybody in the directory":

"I'm not sure what the Twitch Drops are going to be, or how you're going to get them or anything like that. But you know, obviously, I hope that what Blizzard does with the Twitch Drops is just they give it to anybody who's in the directory."

Asmongold stated that Twitch Drops should be available to everyone to prevent favoritism. He claimed that having the feature on the streamer's channel added a "really big advantage":

"I always think that it's a bad thing whenever there's a Twitch Drop, and only certain people get access to it. I feel like, if you have a Twitch Drop in the game, the best and the most fair way is to just let everybody have access to the Twitch Drop. That way, it's like, never any favoritism. You're not giving any people; like, having Drops on your channel is like a really big advantage for streamers. It can create a lot of like, discontent and like, frustration."

Asmongold claimed that Twitch Drops are a "huge advertisement" for streamers to attract viewers to their channel. He also mentioned not being a fan of "certain special people" getting unique drops:

"You know, one person has like this huge advertisement to go to their stream and not yours. It's like, It opens up a whole; it opens up a lot of problems, and I don't think that giving people certain special people unique drops, and stuff like that. I'm not a big fan of this. I know some games do it, and it's obviously prerogative to do it, and I would maybe do it too if I was those games."

Fans react to Asmongold's sentiments regarding WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops

The YouTube comments section featured more than 220 fan reactions, with several viewers speculating what items would be a part of MMORPG's Twitch Drops:

For context, Twitch Drops are special in-game goodies that a viewer can obtain at random by watching and engaging with a streamer's broadcast.

According to the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, Twitch Drops bring the community "closer to the game," which eventually helps game developers "acquire new players or re-engage with the existing player base."

