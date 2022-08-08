Asmongold reveals he sent Blizzard Entertainment a message regarding drop rates of certain items in World of Warcraft

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" revealed that he sent a message to Blizzard Entertainment regarding the drop rates of certain items in World of Warcraft.

The streamer is a known completionist and has been hosting mount and rare item collection streams on his alternate Twitch channel.

After being unable to get a rare item called Necroray Egg from an in-game box, Tribute of the Ambitious, Zack stated that he has taken the matter to Blizzard Entertainment and complained about the drop rates of such items.

Asmongold reads out a message he sent to Blizzard Entertainment regarding drop rates in World of Warcraft

The OTK (One True King) co-founder is a vocal critic of the game and does not shy away from providing his opinions on Blizzard Entertainment's hugely popular MMORPG.

On August 8, Zack was busy farming rare items and mounts on stream. While he was at it, he completed the required activities to get a box called Tribute of the Ambitious, which had a chance to contain a rare mount, Necroray.

After opening the box and failing to get the mount, Asmongold revealed that he complained about the matter to Blizzard Entertainment and asked his viewers if they were interested in seeing what he wrote to the game developer.

Fans expressed their eagerness, so the streamer opened a word document and began reading the message out loud:

"What is the design goal with the Necroray Eggs that drop from the Maldraxxus calling boxes? Personally, I've opened ~170 boxes and received 0 eggs, and while I thought maybe I was having bad luck, I looked online, and there were people who had opened over 300 without seeing a single egg."

Asmongold claimed that the average player would likely spend a year farming the items in the hopes of acquiring them:

"Assuming the chance of getting an egg is between 1-50 and 1 and 100, an average player would have to spend an entire YEAR farming these callings, assuming equal representation of covenants (anyone serious would be Maldraxxus covenant so they could get the generic 'complete Maw encounters' and 'collect rare items' etc. callings to reward a Maldraxxus box as well as they are given based on your current covenant) to obtain just one of these eggs, let alone the three that are required to have all the mounts."

Zack continued by saying that if the low chance of the item dropping was an intended design, he would continue farming them. However, it felt excessive that a player had to work so hard for an item that was merely a recolor of a mount that was released two expansions ago:

"As someone who's collected every single paragon mount in the game, farming these has to be a dramatic departure from the rest in a generally negative way. Looking at comments on Wowhead, others feel the same. If this is actually the intended design, then so be it! I'll keep farming lol. However, it seems disproportionate that a reward you need 3x of that's just a recolor from the 7.3 Argus Ray takes seemingly over 10 times longer to obtain."

The strong message to Blizzard Entertainment came to an end as Asmongold claimed that he did not want to come off as an angry mount collector and was only expressing legitimate concerns regarding the low chances of obtaining certain rewards:

"I don't want to come off like a mount collector who's salty, they didn't get the drop (I am), but moreso draw attention and ask a legitimate question considering there's a good chance it might not be intended, given the precedent set by previous paragon box/calling box rewards."

After reading the message, Asmongold added some final thoughts on the subject:

"I genuinely don't believe that there was any thinking involved. It's just thrown in there haphazardly and without really any consideration. You know what another example is? It's like Blizzard didn't even know the health of Castle Nathria bosses went up."

Fans react to Asmongold's message to Blizzard Entertainment

Fans in the YouTube comment section provided a wide range of opinions, with some stating that the unending grind for items in the game has diminished their desire to play the MMORPG:

Others presented the following viewpoints:

Asmongold is one of the biggest World of Warcraft enthusiasts on Twitch. He has played and streamed the game for more than 6,300 hours on his channel. Apart from WoW, he has also played other titles such as Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy XIV, and Lost Ark.

