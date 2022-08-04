Twitch streamer beats MoistCr1TiKaL’s $20,000 Halo 2 deathless challenge in just over 6 hours

Earlier today, Twitch streamer JerValiN managed to beat internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL’s" $20,000 Halo 2 deathless in just over six hours on livestream.

On July 16, MoistCr1TiKaL uploaded a11-minute long video titled "Come Take My Money" in which he issued a "sadistic challenge." He set ground rules by saying that players would be required to beat the first-person shooter on the Legendary difficulty with every skull applied (without Envy) and should not die even once in the game.

Fast forward to August 4, Twitch streamer JerValiN beat all the odds and emerged triumphant by becoming the first gamer to successfully beat MoistCr1TiKaL’s $20,000 challenge.

Twitch streamer JerValiN becomes first-ever player to beat Halo 2 LASO challenge

While introducing the $20,000 Halo 2 deathless run, MoistCr1TiKaL claimed that no one has managed to beat the "brutally difficult" challenge since the game originally came out 18 years ago and stated that:

"So, I am raising the bounty. I will now be offering $20,000 to the first person who can complete my sadistic challenge here. This s**t is diabolical, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I'm not going to pull any punches, I'm just hitting you with the straight f***ing filthy a***ole of the truth. It is brutally difficult and this is going to take a long time."

Timestamp: 03:00

He then expanded on the rules for the deathless run of the game:

"$20,000 to the first person who can actually make history here and complete the challenge and I'm going to go over the rules again. It has to be streamed on either Twitch or YouTube and it has to be solo Halo 2 Legendary difficulty with 13 of the skulls, Envy cannot be on. So, all the skulls, except Envy on."

MoistCr1TiKaL continued further by saying:

"No save load cheesing or any external modifications or anything like that, just good old-fashioned spit and elbow grease. Glitches are allowed but not of course like, cheats or anything like that. The glitch is present in the game, you're welcome to use it."

19 days later, Twitch streamer JerValiN became the first gamer to beat the YouTuber's hardcore challenge and at the seven-hour mark of the stream, he celebrated the occasion.

After landing the final kill-blow on the enemies present in the arena, JerValiN sighed in relief and stated:

"All right, there you go chat. F***ing done! Yes, dude! F***ing d*mn right!"

The Twitch streamer's family members joined the triumphant moment and gathered together to celebrate the occasion together.

Timestamp: 07:12:39

Fans react to JerValiN winning the $20,000 challenge

The Twitch streamer's clip was posted on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit, which left the gaming community in awe.

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky posted the livestreaming moment on his Twitter handle and called the content creator a legend:

Fans claimed that they had been watching JerValiN's stream for hours and deduced that he was easily the most experienced Halo 2 player they had seen:

Twitter user Chandler Walrath (@HCS_Takedown) pointed at the Twitch streamer's innovative gameplay:

Fans predicted MoistCr1TiKaL will soon make a video talking about the moment:

The content creator's conclusion to the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge was posted on r/LivestreamFail and it ended up becoming one of the top posts on the streamer-focused subreddit and here's how fans reacted:

Redditor u/slipperyekans provided an in-depth explanation for the Halo 2 deathless run challenge:

JerValiN started livestreaming on Twitch in 2017 and is mainly a Halo player as he has spent more than 4,900 hours playing and streaming Halo: The Master Chief Collection. He currently has 28,858 followers and averages 1.4k viewers per stream.

