"I want it to be Knut's gym" - Mizkif wishes Knut to join OTK and contemplates purchasing a gym

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" teamed up with several personalities like EsfandTV, Eric "Erobb221", Nick "Nmplol", and Vincent "Cyr" for the 11th day of Camp Knut.

Before they started working out, EsfandTV suggested that the Norwegian bodybuilder should find a way to move to Austin, Texas, and claimed that him residing in America with other creators would be really fun.

Matthew agreed with EsfandTV's notion and suggested that One True King (OTK) buying a gym would be the optimal reason for Knut to shift to America. As the contemplative conversation on purchasing a gym continued, Mizkif stated that:

"I don't even want it to be OTK's gym, I want it to be Knut's gym."

Mizkif and OTK streamers ponder on buying a gym so that Knut can move to Austin, Texas

At the 12-minute mark of Mizkif's IRL livestream earlier today, the OTK co-founder was interested in knowing if Knut would like to own a gym in Austin, Texas. Without any hesitation, the latter replied:

"It would be f***ing cool!"

Mizkif said that he and Knut should have a serious conversation on the topic live on stream, and the former asked his audience to imagine a gym with Knut's logo on top.

A few minutes later, EsfandTV suggested that Knut should find a way to move to Austin, Texas. Hearing this, Matthew said:

"I'm telling you, the gym! If we can make a solid plan and I feel like there's got to be a way for Knut to be like, 'Hey,...'"

The 27-year-old content creator speculated on the amount of money a gym and various other legal documents would cost:

"Gym costs, straight up, like, how much do you think a gym would cost, a million bucks passive? Licenses, insurance, and everything else."

The cameraman estimated that it would roughly cost $500,000 for a gym. Mizkif hilariously stated that they may plan a two-month-long subathon to gather the necessary funds, and EsfandTV referred to it as a "Lift-a-thon."

Timestamp: 00:12:43

Matthew presented the concept mostly for Knut and noted that he was not interested in doing it exclusively for OTK. Knut responded modestly by suggesting a 50-50 partnership, and the former said:

"Really? Oh, okay. We can have; OTK can be on the treadmill side and then Knut can be the lifting side."

As the streamers started their leg day regime, Mizkif thought of having a chain of gyms that allowed streaming and said:

"What if we made it like a; dude, imagine you had a chain of gyms, you know, multiple. That'd be f***ing sick, and you literally have your gym, and you just stream there, f***ing lifting with people and stuff, that'd be such good content."

Knut added more to Matthew's idea:

"And I can have my setup about the gym, like, have a room, and then we can have some cameras in the room as well and switch between cameras easily and, I have my backpack, so I can go out if I want to. So, we can do everything."

Fans react to the streamers' idea of buying a gym and letting Knut move to Austin, Texas

Fans in the YouTube comment section adored the streamer's proposal and believed purchasing a gym would be one of Mizkif's best investments. Here is a snapshot of the most relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' clip (Images via Finest Twitch Clips/YouTube)

Camp Knut is a 30-day workout and fitness camp that will continue until mid-month. After his stay in Austin, Texas, Knut will move to Los Angeles to host the same streaming fitness camp.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far