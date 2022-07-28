What is Camp Knut? Understanding the 30-day-long streamer fitness camp

Camp Knut is a month-long fitness journey that will allow participants to regain their fitness through a systematically chalked-out training routine and diet plan. It is well underway in a smashing manner with Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer, Knut, choreographing a group of Austin natives for their fitness goals.

After a short visit to the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam, the 36-year-old streamer revealed that he will be travelling to Austin to organize a fitness camp that will include several fellow streamers and content creators.

Currently, the participating troops in the camp include Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," Eric "Erobb221," Tectone, and Vincent "Cyr."

Knut curates personalised routines for the participants

All the participating streamers have a different body type and weight. Keeping that in mind, Knut has curated a specific diet plan and routine for the trainees. For example, on the first day of Camp Knut, the Twitch streamer revealed that he had made a diet chart for Mizkif that excludes eggs since the latter is allergic to it.

According to him, the primary goal is to share information about fitness and encourage the online community to start working out. Speaking via his YouTube channel, he said:

"The concept is we're training and dieting like professional bodybuilders to show the Twitch community, YouTube community that it is possible for everyone (to get fit)..."

The first day consisted of various exercises such as chest exercises, calves, and cardio training. The second and third day focussed on shoulders and lateral exercises. The fourth day followed more weight training, and the latest iteration centered around leg training.

However, Knut isn't the only one guiding the streamers. He has joined various professional trainers in their gym to distribute the work load evenly.

With five days of training almost completed, many streamers have commented on the positive change in their lives so far. Mizkif took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the Norwegian bodybuilder for his efforts and dedication, saying:

Mizkif @REALMizkif Camp Knut is the best thing that has ever happened to me. For the past year I’ve been stressed out of my mind all day and I felt myself drifting from my old self.



Nmplol has also conveyed his gratitude towards the training routine:

Nicky Polom @nmplol Best part of Camp Knut so far is being able to hangout with my friends more :)



Reminds me of High school, grinding towards a goal together.



Getting sweaty together.



One of the biggest moments of the training camp so far has been the recent words of encouragement from the eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman. Sharing a heartfelt message, he said:

"Wanna say a big shoutout to the guy with Camp Knut. Keep training hard, keep being inspiration, stay motivated and never give up, never quit. Yeah buddy!"

The 36-year-old was visibly moved by the touching statement sent by one of his heroes, and replied by saying:

"I made it in life, boys. I made it in life."

Fans have shared their thoughts on the training camp as well

Viewers pitched in with their opinions regarding the training camp conducted by the Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder. The overwhelming response has been of appreciation and praise. Here are some tweets that were dedicated to the group for their hard work:

Sam Thorne @Strippin @REALMizkif Its been so fun to watch, I've been working twice as hard in the gym by proxy @REALMizkif Its been so fun to watch, I've been working twice as hard in the gym by proxy

Fullplaypat @fullplaypat @REALMizkif The Camp Knut content has been insanely uplifting and motivational. The whole group has been inspirational and for someone whos currently on their weightloss journey, you guys have only furthered fueled my flame to get to my goal. Started at 425, am now at 392 since mid April.1/2 @REALMizkif The Camp Knut content has been insanely uplifting and motivational. The whole group has been inspirational and for someone whos currently on their weightloss journey, you guys have only furthered fueled my flame to get to my goal. Started at 425, am now at 392 since mid April.1/2

Fullplaypat @fullplaypat @REALMizkif 2/2 My goal is to get to 250 and im trying to mentally push myself like @wakewilder was saying. To just do 1 extra push up a day, an extra block or 2 on my walks. I don't go to the gym but im trying to do anything I can to get there with at home workouts/alot of walking and diet. @REALMizkif 2/2 My goal is to get to 250 and im trying to mentally push myself like @wakewilder was saying. To just do 1 extra push up a day, an extra block or 2 on my walks. I don't go to the gym but im trying to do anything I can to get there with at home workouts/alot of walking and diet.

Once the 30-day routine is complete, the streamer who progressed the furthest will be revealed. The Twitch star is also expected to travel to LA after the training camp in Austin.

