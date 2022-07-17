“Sounds about in character for Twitch”: Fans react to Knut’s questionable experience with staff at TwitchCon 2022

Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch streamer Knut is among the many attending TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam this weekend. Besides the various kiosks and meet-and-greets, there are different events at the convention that attendees can wait in line for, including Q&A sessions with some of the biggest streamers present.

The streamer was in line for such an event, being instructed on where to go by TwitchCon staff, only to later be falsely accused of crawling into the line by another group of staffers. He pleaded his case with them, asking them to watch his stream as proof that he didn't sneak into the line but was met with indifference by the staff members, saying the line should have been closed before he entered anyway. Informing his viewers about the interaction, he said:

"They said we were sneaking in..."

Knut gets kicked out of line by TwitchCon staff

Knut has had a busy weekend of livestreaming himself at the event, meeting fans and fellow streamers in person. While waiting in line for an event, he was asked to leave it by a TwitchCon staff member, who accused him of crawling under the ropes to get into the said line after it had closed. He pushed back, saying that he entered the line properly at the direction of other staff members.

The staffer who accused him of crawling under the ropes to get in line backtracked, saying that the line should have been closed regardless. He continued escorting him out of the line. Knut, referring to his stream, said:

"You want proof? I can show you."

One of the staff members told him to stop streaming or point the camera away from the staff members, despite them being in an area of the convention center where streaming was allowed. Knut complied and pointed the camera away from them.

Fans react to Knut being kicked out of line at TwitchCon

While it may have come as a surprise to the bodybuilding streamer, fans pointed out that a streamer getting punished for something he didn't do was pretty on brand for Twitch.

While it may be too much to ask for, perhaps an apology or some form of compensation is in order from Twitch.

