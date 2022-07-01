“I think he should calm the f**k down” - Twitch streamer Knut provides his take on Greekgodx’s controversial rant on female content creators

Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder Knut took to his Twitch channel today to share his thoughts on the controversial take by Greekgodx, who was recently suspended from the streaming platform.

Greekgodx was heard saying things that were deemed misogynistic by the gaming community. Many streamers have commented on his opinion, including OTK co-owner Mizkif. He has also joined a long list of people who disapproved of the British streamer's views.

Knut, who recently participated in the Twitch Rivals weightlifting event organized by Tyler1, shared his disapproving thoughts on Greekgodx's sexist rant by claiming that he was speaking foolishly.

"He should calm the f*** down!"

Knut berates Greekgodx for his sexist take on female streamers

The 35-year-old Norwegian streamer from Strange provided his two cents regarding the entire fiasco created by Greekgodx's controversial take on women. The British YouTuber was heard saying

“And this goes to any women, women who wanna date me. Especially female streamers that wanna date me. If you wanna date me? You better believe, even if you are streaming, you're gonna have to stop streaming... Your career is done.”

This comment has enraged the streaming community by and large, including streamers such as Mizkif and Asmongold. Weightlifting champion Knut has also officially entered the ring by claiming that:

"First of all, when it comes to Greek, I think he should calm the f*** down."

He further added:

"It's okay, maybe he wants a different relationship than the most ones, but you are talking out of your a**, and you're presenting it in the worst kind of way. And there is absolutely no girls that will date him after his take."

The Norwegian native also exclaimed that:

"So, what he said, he was saying I was speaking to everyone that wanted to date him. Well, now it's none, now it's none."

Knut also gave his take on the "Texas streamer drama," which was sparked by xQc's recent stream, calling out streamers native to Austin as 'hostile' and having big egos. The 35-year-old added:

"Listen, it wouldn't be the first time some kids talking behind each other's backs. It wouldn't be the first time."

Fans on Reddit share their thoughts

Fans engaged in discourse under the LSF clip on Reddit. They shared their opinionated comments regarding the whole fiasco. Here's what they had to say regarding the clip:

The Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder presently has over 229K followers on his Twitch channel, where he mostly uploads IRL videos and clips along with occasional gaming streams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far