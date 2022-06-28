Twitch streamer Knut deadlifts 320 kg during Tyler1’s Power Meet

Twitch streamer and bodybuilder Knut Spildrejorde showed off his immense strength on live stream by deadlifting a 320kg barbell in Tyler1's Power Meet 3.

Tyler1 had previously organised two Power Meet events. This was the 3rd edition of the competition. Knut was among the participating members in the competition which had a total sum of $25,000 as prize money. The Norwegian bodybuilder and weightlifter was seen seamlessly picking up 320kg worth of weight and impressing the rest of the panel.

Knut leaves the stream impressed by his strength

The 3rd edition of Power Meet followed the same format as the previous one where there were two teams of 6. The two teams that were rivalling each other were, Team loltyler1 and Team ClaudiosCafe.

The former team included other members such as Tyler himself, BenRice_PLG, Sammythickthighs, Miniatureactionjesus, Bajheera and ArrowFit, while the latter consisted of Claudios, EllenVy, AverageJoes_OC, Knut, SunGym, and martinimonsters.

Additionally, the tournament had three rounds each, with three different types of weight lifts, namely, back squats, bench presses and deadlifts. By the end of the event, Team loltyler1 won the tournament with 98 points.

However, one of the most striking clips of the event was the Norwegian deadlifiting a massive amount of weight to add some points to his team.

(Timestamp: 4:36:19)

In the clip, Knut is seen lifting up the barbell without breaking too much sweat. After a brief grunt from his side, he swiftly lifted the weight and said after dropping the weight onto the floor:

"Pretty easy actually."

Even though Knut's team lost the bout, his nonchalant expression upon impressively picking up the barbell showed immense strength of his arms and torso. The panel as well as the participants were left impressed as one of the announcers exclaimed:

"Yeah, we saw how easy that was."

Tyler1 was amazed at the sight too as he added:

"Little bit, little bit (too much easy)."

ClaudiosCafe, who was their team leader, was left speechless too as he cried out:

"Oh My God! that was like fishing price weight!"

Internet exploded with comments after the Power Meet event

Fans were naturally very excited to see the event being held in the Twitch Rivals section of the platform. The stream went on for over four hours as the American streamer's team won. Members of the LSF subreddit were also actively commenting on the clip.

The event was a huge success and the weightlifting community, who are a minor part of the larger streaming arena, were very appreciative towards the venture. With three installments of Power Meet already organised, there shouldn't be any surprises for another one in the coming years.

