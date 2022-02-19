“5000 calories”: Twitch streamer Knut eats possibly the heaviest midnight snack ever seen

Knut, a Norwegian Twitch streamer and body builder, showcased the expansive amount of midnight snacks that he prepared for himself. After a day's worth of workouts and streaming, he decided to reward himself with a hearty meal rich in protein and calories.

“5,000 calories!”

Knut binges on a 5000 calorie meal with his Twitch chat

Timestamp: 09:48:51 onwards.

The streamer was prepared for a long stream where he aimed to train his hamstrings. He worked out in the gym for around two hours and also reacted to a lot of content sent to him by his viewers in the Twitch chat.

About nine and a half hours deep into his stream, Knut decided to prepare a huge meal for himself at 11:30 pm. He scoured his kitchen and looked for some protein, which was readily available in his freezer.

He then started to prepare a meal that consisted of hefty ingredients. These included eight eggs, eight potatoes, five pieces of bread toast, and one big piece of chicken.

The streamer spent around twenty-five minutes preparing the huge midnight snack and sat down at his kitchen counter along with his Twitch chat where he consumed all of it.

He didn’t say much as he was busy eating the meal:

“I will try and avoid speaking with you too much with my mouth open. I am sorry. I am not well behaved.”

However, he did respond to some of his viewers in his Twitch chat who asked him what the food was:

“It is chicken.”

It took him around ten minutes to clear his plate after which he moved back to his streaming and gaming PC and continued to stream for the next three hours.

Fans react to Knut eating such a large midnight snack

Audiences and fans on Reddit started to investigate the exact amount of calorie intake the streamer had for the meal. They deduced that the streamer was exaggerating the numbers to get a reaction from his fans.

Other viewers gave examples of athletes who consumed a particular kind of food for the required amount of calorie intake.

The popular bodybuilder and streamer is known for reacting to content and occasionally playing first-person shooter games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Apex Legends. He often shares wholesome moments with his daughter on stream.

Edited by Siddharth Satish