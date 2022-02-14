Twitch streamer Knut receives an adorable Valentine's Day gift from his daughter

Valentine's Day is all about expressing love, and Twitch streamer Knut's latest stream exuded adoration as he showed off his daughter's gift to him.

Knut is a Norwegian streamer whose daughter often makes appearances during livestreams. During his recent stream, she gifted him a t-shirt that displayed a picture of the streamer's daughter and wife within a heart-shaped frame. The gesture created a wholesome moment for all the viewers to enjoy.

Knut's daughter gifts him a cute T-shirt with her and her mother's face on it

Before the clip sstarted, the Norwegian streamer was in the middle of reacting to a video when he received a couple of special guests on his stream. As he paused to greet them, the camera vision displayed his daughter holding a wrapped gift while his wife stood out of vision.

Pleasantly surprised, Knut unwarapped the gift and proudly showed off his Valentine's day gift to his viewers. It was a while T-shirt with a picture of his wife and daughter within a pink heart-shaped frame. The picture had a lovely message written under it - "We love you!"

The streamer proceeded to wear the apparel as his daughter asked him not to wear it outside the house due to its "embarrassing" nature. Her hilarious comment caused a viewer to ask if she was serious. The streamer laughed, and then confirmed the question.

"'She serious?' Yeah. She really means it."

He then thanked his daughter for the gift and gave her a hug. He also called on his wife to join the stream, thanking her too as they embraced.

"Takk skal du ha! (translated: Thank you)"

Clearly overwhelmed, the streamer then looked over to his screen and read the comments of his viewers. One viewer jokingly suggested that the streamer wear the t-shirt while picking up his daughter from school, in order to embarrass her. Seemingly interested in the idea, he looked to his daughter for a go-ahead.

"Better listen? *laughs" Pick her up from school in that? How's that?"

He was, however, hilariously shut down when his daughter reminded him that she walks to school.

"Mmm, I walk."

Her response caused the streamer to crack up yet again.

"Oh yeah? I walk."

His daughter clarified that walking home was routine and not exclusively an attempt to avoid being embarrassed by the overtly affectionate t-shirt.

"I actually always walk anyway."

One viewer called the t-shirt a "great gift," to which the streamer happily responded with a "yes."

"'Best shirt?' Yes."

However, when his daughter added a sheepish "no, not the best one" as her response, the streamer immediately reassured her of his love for the gift.

"That was the best one."

Knut's daughter remained on stream for a while as he answered his viewers. The streamer, a popular bodybuilder, often plays various games such as Player Unknown's Battle Grounds and Apex Legends.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan