xQc compares his legs to a bodybuilder's and the result is hilarious 

xQc recently compared his legs to a bodybuilder's as a joke and was roasted on Reddit and YouTube.

The side-by-side comparison invited a lot of jokes from his chat, and the streamer joined in on the fun. xQc, ever the joker, tries to find the funny side in everything.

On Reddit, there was almost no discussion of the bodybuilder's legs compared to the streamer. Users were mostly focused on how skinny xQc's legs were.

Xqc doesn’t need that skeleton costume, he’s literally one already. Just look at his legs LUL — eVa🌻 (@Ohhheva) October 15, 2019

YouTube viewers were more focused on comparing xQc to the bodybuilder. They were not generous in their comments to xQc when comparing the legs. Both sets of viewers agreed that the post was quite funny.

Both comment sections would be perfect for a "try not to laugh" video.

xQc had a great time himself. It was good fun, and the streamer is no stranger to roasting others on the internet.

xQc brought this up in good fun and welcomed the jokes and roasting session

xQc doesn't need to keep himself up at night about his body. He should be fine as long as he's healthy. He is a professional video gamer. There is no need for him to do anything that he isn't comfortable with.

xQc always stops his chat when he feels that viewers are going too far. When he saw a clip of the 1000 lb sisters, he kept his chat respectful and told viewers not to be toxic.

Most of the responses were quite harmless this time, as the comments were mostly made in jest.

