"It's the mask man, Jesus!": Twitch streamer xQc in disbelief while watching 1000-lb sisters 

Twitch streamer xQc watched a few clips of 1000-lb sisters recently. He tried to keep his chat light and easy, but found himself laughing over a mask in the end.

xQc was mostly civil during the clips and encouraged his chat not to be toxic.

"Come on guys, don't be toxic."

There were times where he stared wide-eyed because he couldn't believe the numbers, but he was quite tolerant.

The three clips were on two sisters: Amy and Tammy Slaton. They were speaking to each other regarding their haters. Amy Slaton was shown undergoing a weight loss, while Tammy Slaton was discouraged by her viewers.

xQc calmed his chat down as he went into the next clip. In this clip, Tammy Slaton and her husband went to the doctor to get their weight checked.

Tammy Slaton's husband lost 20 lbs to end up under 400 lbs. xQc and his chat were very encouraging. xQc was himself encouraging the husband when he found out his weight.

"Not bad!" he said.

xQc, however, could not help but laugh at one thing. He found their masks funny. They were not ordinary masks. They looked handmade, were transparent, and did nothing to hide the disappointed expressions from Tammy Slaton and her husband.

"It's the mask man, Jesus!"

When Tammy Slaton came on the scale, it was shown that she was almost 650 lbs and had gained 50 lbs in a month.

xQc made a joke that she had taken the husband's 20 lbs, which his chat loved.

The chat was not as harsh as it usually is when reacting to such clips. Some people were mean, but it wasn't as bad as it normally is. It is nice to see xQc trying to get his chat to be kind.

xQc was surprisingly very civil while watching the sisters

xQc is not known for being very civil. He has been cast out of many gaming groups because of his behavior. He was even kicked out of Dallas Fuel, his esports team, because of his second fine. His second fine was a consequence of his behavior as well.

It is nice to see xQc try and turn over a new leaf and be more tolerant.

