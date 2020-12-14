xQc tries to dance like Charli D'Amelio, and his attempt will leave you in splits 

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel left his chat in splits after hilariously attempting to imitate TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

During one of his recent streams, he was going through the nominees for Creator of the Year at the 10th Annual Streamy Awards, and when it was time for Charli D'Amelio's video to be played, xQc seemed highly intrigued by her TikTok dance routine.

xQc seemed baffled on seeing her talking and dancing at the same time, so much so that he hilariously went on to imitate her dance, much to the amusement of his Twitch chat.

xQc pulls off a Charli D'Amelio on live stream

Charli D'Amelio was recently awarded the Breakout Creator of the Year at the 10th Annual Streamy Awards.

Her achievement comes on the back of an extremely successful year, which saw her reach the landmark 100 million followers mark on TikTok.

The 16-year-old TikTok sensation is one of the most popular faces in entertainment today and is renowned for her inventory of catchy TikTok dances.

Start your dance celebration because @charlidamelio is your #streamys Breakout Creator winner! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/xfzUalfERV — Streamy Awards (@streamys) December 13, 2020

xQc, on the other hand, has been dominating Twitch with his trademark quips and classic gameplay moments on stream and recently decided to take a shot at attempting one of Charli's TikTok dances.

On seeing her TikTok dance-based intro video play out, xQc scoffs at the entire idea before breaking out into an impromptu and hilarious jig of his own!

"Guys, guys, what the f**k is that?! Dude, why, what, why is she dancing while talking, what is that?? What the f**K is that?!"

As he laughs his way through the rest of her nomination video, his chat goes into meltdown on seeing their favorite Twitch star dish out his TikTok moves.

With the video starting to gain traction online, expect a barrage of reactions to start pouring in soon, as the unexpected sight of xQc trying to pull off a Charli D'Amelio TikTok dance is certainly one hell of a crossover!