Knut's daughter roasts Twitch streamer in response to his gym visit on Christmas

During a recent “Just chatting” stream, Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde was hilariously trolled by his daughter over his gym visit on Christmas.

Knut is a "Just chatting" Twitch streamer who occasionally plays video games as well. The streamer initially asked his daughter what she thought about him going to the gym on Christmas.

Interestingly, Knut’s daughter claimed that it was wrong of him to go for a workout instead of spending Christmas with his family. The streamer eventually managed to convince her to join him for his gym trip.

Twitch streamer Knut convinces his daughter to join him on gym trip on Christmas

Twitch streamer Knut was in the middle of a "Just chatting" livestream when some of his viewers joked about him going to the gym on Christmas. The Norwegian streamer is a popular bodybuilder who often hosts streams to provide viewers with advice on workouts.

Some of his followers joked that his daughter won’t be happy about him visiting the gym on Christmas. In response, Knut turned to her and asked her first-hand:

“What do you think of your dad going to the gym today?”

Knut’s daughter claimed that it was very wrong for him to go to the gym on Christmas. The streamer was left perplexed, and asked what she wanted him to do instead:

“What would you like me to do, just wait?”

The streamer’s daughter proved his viewers right, and claimed that Knut should be spending time with his family on Christmas:

“Yeah. It's Christmas day. Christmas is about having fun with the family.”

Needless to say, Knut was surprised, and ended up inviting his daughter along to the gym:

“You can join me. Come with me and have fun with your dad.”

Knut’s daughter initially claimed she did not have the time. However, after being nudged by her father, she eventually agreed to join him on the following condition:

“Okay. I am only doing it for one thing. Do they have things on which you can run along like this? I will join you. It’s not a long drive is it? How many minutes?”

In a hilarious stipulation, Knut’s daughter wanted to use one of the running machines on which she could run. She agreed to join him on the condition that she would be able to use the machine. Knut obviously agreed, and seemed happy about his daughter’s decision.

Also Read Article Continues below

The streamer currently has 167k followers on Twitch and plays various games such as COD: Warzone, PUBG and Apex Legends.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul