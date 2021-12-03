“What a shot!”: Streamers blown away by Tenz’s no scope clutch during Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels’ Valorant professional, Tyson “Tenz” Ngo, never ceases to surprise his audience with sensational plays on stream and the global stage.

The Valorant professional is known for his inhuman mechanical skills and his expertise with Jett due to his pinpoint accuracy. For this reason, he’s idolized by the entire Valorant community and has ignited inspiration among the whole Valorant player base to get better.

One of Tenz’s skilled gameplay demonstrations was seen at the Valorant Champions. The pro impressed streamers like Kyedae, Tarik, AverageJonas, and the entire player base who tuned into the match between Sentinels and Furia.

Kyedae, Tarik, and AverageJonas reaction on Tenz’s insane no scope during Valorant Champions

The surprising reaction came during round 9 of the match between Sentinels and Furia, where the latter was trying to make a last-minute push in the B Site of the map Haven.

Tenz started his show by sniping Nozwerr first and taking a left dash to escape. However, to his surprise, Furia had Qck in that position.

Without panicking, Tenz effectively used that moment to smoke off Qck’s vision and counterattacked with an insane no scope on him.

Many Valorant based streamers watching this event live were shaken and gave some interesting reactions. Kyadae commented that there was no scope via compliments, while Tarik and AverageJonas were simply awestruck after seeing that shot.

The shot was portrayed such any average player might be able to pull it off. However, that isn’t the case, as it must have required lots of time and practice for Tenz to get the hang of the Operator in Valorant.

All this reaction happened during the first match of Sentinels in the Valorant Champions 2021. Players will probably see more of these types of stellar performances from not just Tenz but also other teams.

