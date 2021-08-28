Valorant settings of Sentinels' TenZ: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds and crosshair

Valorant provides players with various ranks, starting from Iron to Radiant. The Radiant rank is the hardest to reach, as it shows the top 500 professional players of Valorant in one region.
Almost every Valorant player in the world recognizes Sentinels' professional player Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. Because of his pure mechanical ability to gain kills in Valorant, the Canadian esports professional quickly became a sensation around the world.
TenZ's unrivaled aiming abilities inspire Valorant fans to idolize the Sentinels professional player and strive to reach his level.
This article will take a look at TenZ’s Valorant settings and other peripherals.
What are TenZ’s Valorant settings?
TenZ is seen as one of the best players in the world to have ever touched Valorant. He has won multiple tournaments as part of Sentinels. To reach TenZ's level of success, players are naturally curious about the settings he uses to secure his wins.
All the data provided here on TenZ’s Velorant settings are based on prosettings.net and are as follows:
TenZ’s Valorant mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Game Sensitivity: 0.408
- Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6
- EDPI (Game Sensitivity*DPI): 326.4 (Professional range from 200 to 400)
TenZ’s ability keybinds for Valorant:
- Ability 1: Mouse Button 4
- Ability 2: 5
- Ability 3: C
- Ultimate: F
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ct
- Jump: Mouse
- Use Object: E
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Spike: 4
TenZ’s crosshair settings for Valorant:
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Outer Line Opacity: 0
- Outer Line Length: 0
- Outer Line Thickness: 0
- Outer Line Offset: 0
TenZ’s Valorant graphics settings:
- Resolution: 1920*1080
- Ratio: 16:10
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh Rate: 360 Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1X
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- FPP Shadows: On
Peripherals used by TenZ:
- Monitor: Asus ROG PG259QN
- Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR XM1
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
TenZ’s PC specifications:
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Asus Geforce RTX 3090
- RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11
- AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7
- SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB
- PSU: Corsair AX1000