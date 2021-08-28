Valorant settings of Sentinels' TenZ: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds and crosshair

Valorant provides players with various ranks, starting from Iron to Radiant. The Radiant rank is the hardest to reach, as it shows the top 500 professional players of Valorant in one region.

Almost every Valorant player in the world recognizes Sentinels' professional player Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. Because of his pure mechanical ability to gain kills in Valorant, the Canadian esports professional quickly became a sensation around the world.

TenZ's unrivaled aiming abilities inspire Valorant fans to idolize the Sentinels professional player and strive to reach his level.

This article will take a look at TenZ’s Valorant settings and other peripherals.

What are TenZ’s Valorant settings?

TenZ is seen as one of the best players in the world to have ever touched Valorant. He has won multiple tournaments as part of Sentinels. To reach TenZ's level of success, players are naturally curious about the settings he uses to secure his wins.

All the data provided here on TenZ’s Velorant settings are based on prosettings.net and are as follows:

TenZ’s Valorant mouse settings:

DPI: 800

Game Sensitivity: 0.408

Scope Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

Mouse Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Mouse Sensitivity: 6

EDPI (Game Sensitivity*DPI): 326.4 (Professional range from 200 to 400)

TenZ’s ability keybinds for Valorant:

Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Ability 2: 5

Ability 3: C

Ultimate: F

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ct

Jump: Mouse

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Spike: 4

TenZ’s crosshair settings for Valorant:

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 0

Outer Line Thickness: 0

Outer Line Offset: 0

TenZ’s Valorant graphics settings:

Resolution: 1920*1080

Ratio: 16:10

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: 360 Hz

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

Improve Clarity: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

FPP Shadows: On

Peripherals used by TenZ:

Monitor: Asus ROG PG259QN

Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR XM1

Mousepad: VAXEE PA

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Origins Core

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

TenZ’s PC specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: Asus Geforce RTX 3090

RAM: G.Skill TridentZ NEO 32GB

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

Cabinet: Lian Li PC-O11

AIO Cooler: NZXT Kraken X7

SSD: Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB

PSU: Corsair AX1000

