Tenz feels that Valorant's Radiant and Diamond players "are kind of the same sh!t"

Valorant has a lot of ranks a player can get, starting from Iron rank to being the top player 500 players with Radiant rank. Whenever a Valorant player sees a Radiant rank, most players realize who they are up against.

The professional player Tyson “Tenz” Ngo from Sentinels, is recognized by almost every Valorant player around the world. The American esports professional became a quick sensation because of his pure mechanical ability to gain kills in Valorant.

Tenz made his debut on the Sentinels' roster back in March following Jay “sinatraa” Won’s suspension from the team. Before joining Sentinels, Tenz had previously played competitively with Cloud9. However, he stepped down for a while to pursue content creation.

UNDEFEATED CHAMPIONS OF THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL LAN EVENT.... LETSSS GOOOOO!!!!! 🥇🏆🏆🏆 I LOVE THIS TEAM SO MUCH @ShahZaMk @zombs @SicK_cs @daprcs also GG’S to Fnatic they played well — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) May 30, 2021

Ever since Tenz joined Sentinels, the team has mostly been on a winning streak. Throughout these victories, Tenz and the entire Sentinels roster has expressed their desire to keep on playing together.

Tenz’s thought on Valorant’s top rank

Tenz was the first player in the North American region to reach the top rank of Radiant, which used to be called “Valorant” back in the beta stage. After reaching the top rank, Tenz started to believe that the ability to grind is the only real deciding factor between Immortal and Radiants.

On July 16th, Tenz, on his Twitch stream, shared his thoughts on the difference between Diamond, Immortal and Radiant players. According to Tenz, the difference between these players is almost indistinguishable.

Tenz quoted, “It really is just who grinds more and at the end of the day, even Radiant and Diamonds to an extent are kind of the same sh!t.” Tenz thinks, Diamond players are the same as Radiant players, who are only getting stopped by their “mental block,” thinking Radiants are superior.

To follow up on that, Tenz advised players not to think about the ranks too much. “Don’t let their ranks be scary,” said Tenz on his stream. It is better not to feel intimidated over the opponent having higher ELO than them.

Ranks are just a game evaluation system, but that does not determine player skills. In the end, Valorant is a competitive game, so having mental hurdles to cross as well will only make things worse.

Edited by Gautham Balaji