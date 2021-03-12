TenZ to replace Sinatraa in the Sentinels Valorant line-up ahead of VCT Masters One

Sentinels had an open spot on their roster ahead of the VCT Masters One Tournament after they suspended their Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won amid recent controversy.

The org has now chosen Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who had previously stepped down from Cloud9's competitive Valorant roster earlier in January, to fill that spot.

We're happy to announce that @TenZOfficial will be joining Sentinels to compete in Masters Stage 1. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 11, 2021

TenZ was the first player in the world to reach the rank of Radiant when Valorant’s Competitive mode was first introduced during the closed beta phase.

Even though TenZ remained one of the best Valorant professionals in the North American region, styling on the enemy with his Jett mechanics, his team often fell short of expectations.

Cloud9 always remained in the shadow of other major rosters like 100 Thieves, TSM and Sentinels. This was one of the biggest reasons why TenZ decided to step down from competitive play to take up full-time streaming for the org.

Valorant pro Sinatraa suspended ahead of VCT Masters One tournament

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

To those unaware, Valorant star Sinatraa was suspended from Riot competitions as well as from Sentinels as there is currently an internal investigation regarding charges of sexual abuse levied against him.

The allegations were made by Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez, his ex-girlfriend, who supported her claims with audio evidence and screengrabs of direct messages between the pair.

Things might be going from bad to worse for Sinatraa at this point in time. There might even be a big possibility that TenZ gets permanently added to the roster in the coming months.

Sentinels will be going into the Valorant Champion’s Tour Masters One with the following line-up:

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Shahzeeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Jared "zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Sentinels’ first match is against Luminosity Gaming and begins at 2 PM CT on March 12.