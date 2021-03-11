Valorant Pro Sinatraa denies sexual abuse allegations but gets temporary suspension from Riot Games and Sentinels

Jay “sinatraa” Won, the Valorant star of Sentinels and a pro Overwatch player, was recently accused of mental and sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez took to Twitter to elaborate on the abuse and the difficulties that she had to face during her relationship with sinatraa. She recalled how the decision to break up was of her own accord and not of sinatraa.

She provided audio clips and chat screenshots from iMessage, Instagram, and Discord to back up her accusations.

Her statement spread across the internet within minutes, with people jumping to conclusions and pointing fingers at cle0h and sinatraa.

Sinatraa denies the accusation, promises to cooperate with the investigation

In response to the accusations, sinatraa tweeted out his side of the story. He stated that it is quite clear that they both remember the relationship differently. He agreed that the relationship was extremely unhealthy and apologized for how it ended.

Concerning the mental and sexual abuse accusation, sinatraa denies them categorically. This is how he put it:

"I never assaulted her in any way."

He added that he is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigations and will be providing the full audio and video clips referenced by cle0h in her statement.

Sinatraa denies accusations and promises to corporate with ongoing investigations. Image via TwitLonger.com

Cle0h responded to sinatraa’s statement by saying that he never apologized to her. As for the relationship, she had this to say:

"Of course we "recall the relationship differently." One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared. This does lead to different experiences in a relationship, shockingly."

you have never apologized to me ever. for anything. the least you could do is message me personally. but you can't even do that. https://t.co/aXpXmcoiHW — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

Of course we "recall the relationship differently". One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared. This does lead to different experiences in a relationship, shockingly. — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

The situation is still unfolding, as greater investigation will lead to new information.

Sinatraa banned from Valorant by Riot Games and Sentinels

Sentinels have responded to the news regarding sinatraa and the accusations against him by launching an internal investigation and suspending sinatraa from the Valorant roster until the investigation's conclusion.

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

In an official statement by Alex Francois, the Global Head of the Competitive Operations of Valorant at Riot Games, it was announced that Riot Games had issued an investigation.

Sinatraa will be suspended during the course of the investigation process. He will not be able to compete in the Valorant Champions Tour.

Sinatraa’s former Selfless Gaming teammate Daniel "dafran" Francesca received backlash when he used strong words against cle0h and asked fans to not draw conclusions.

We have to wait for Sinatraa's side of the story. E-girls can be fucking scary as a twitch streamer. They will try to jebait or photoshop evidence and then fuck you. Im not saying she is one, but she could be. People have been waiting for something to cancel Sinatraa over https://t.co/golWvkVG1z — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) March 10, 2021

What the fuck are "e-girls". Are you an e-boy?? pic.twitter.com/FBhHEaNOSt — zakky (@ZakkyZu) March 10, 2021

Okay? I have choked and slapped woman in bed because thats what they like and maybe I like it a little too, who knows. Imagine if that is taken out of context — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) March 10, 2021

You can tell a lot about a person by the context they use "e-girls". — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) March 10, 2021

It is still unclear exactly what occurred between cle0h and sinatraa. The investigations should shed light on the accusations against the Valorant star.