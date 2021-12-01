“It’s hard to get good practice and make them productive, and Rawkus has helped a lot with that”: Sentinels’ Valorant pro Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan

Sentinels will play in the Valorant Champions 2021 under the guidance of coach Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty for the first time.

The VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik winners had a great run until they received a heavy defeat in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs. Until then, Sentinels’ Valorant roster never had a coach, as the entire team was guided by in-game leader (IGL) Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan.

Sentinels @Sentinels Still getting used to this coach thing. Still getting used to this coach thing. https://t.co/CfZ2Gc5Jno

ShahZaM has headed the team since its formation and helped them create in-game strategies and take keynotes during tournaments. This handed him lots of responsibilities as an IGL.

However, the addition of a new coach has relieved him, as Rawkus will train and guide the team to the Valorant Champions 2021 in Berlin.

Sentinels’ Valorant pro Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan on addition of Rawkus as team’s new coach ahead of Champions

Recently, during a pre-event press conference on November 30, Pratiti Dhang Sportskeeda Esports asked ShahZaM how the experience has been with the new coach, Rawkus, and what he brings to the team.

To that, the pro responded:

“He’s been really good at holding people accountable. I don’t want to say complacency, but we sort of go through the same motions, and within the region, things kind of felt a bit easy. But now that we’ve had a long break, it’s been like three months since we played VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. So like an official, it’s hard to get good practice and make them productive. And I think Rawkus has helped a lot with that.”

As the Valorant Champions 2021 begins on December 1, all 16 teams will be competing to get out of the Group Stage. It is the final chance for them to claim the Champions title this year by winning the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sentinels are seeded in Group B. They will face FURIA Esports first on December 2 at 10.30 pm IST. It will be interesting to witness the NA squad back again on the international Valorant LAN, this time under the guidance of Rawkus.

Edited by Ravi Iyer