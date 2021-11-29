Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Group Stage schedule, dates, and time

After a year filled with Challengers, Masters, and multiple regional tournaments, the first-ever Valorant Champions Tour is officially in its final phase with Valorant Champions 2021. Throughout the year teams across the world have given their all to make their way there and claim the title of Valorant Champions.

The top 16 Valorant teams across the world have qualified for the final stage through regional Circuit Point tables, Masters, and Last Chance Qualifiers. The teams have been divided into four groups, Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D, to face off against and make their way to the playoffs.

The Group Stage of Valorant Champions kicks off on December 1, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. Before the teams face off in the arena, let’s take a look at the upcoming group stage schedule of Valorant Champions with dates and times.

Group Stage schedule of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Group A time table (Image from vlr.gg)

Opening Matches

Acend vs Keyd Stars - December 3 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Navi vs X10 CRIT - December 3 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

(Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - December 4 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Elimination Match

(Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - December 6 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Decider Match

TBD vs TBD - December 8 (1:30 IST) December 7 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Group B time table (Image from vlr.gg)

Opening Matches

KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - December 2 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Sentinels vs Furia - December 3 (1:30 IST) December 2 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

(KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - December 4 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Elimination Match

(KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - December 6 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Decider Match

TBD vs TBD - December 6 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Group B time table (Image from vlr.gg)

Opening Matches

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - December 2 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - December 1 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

(Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - December 5 (1:30 IST) December 4 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Elimination Match

(Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - December 5 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Decider Match

TBD vs TBD - December 7 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Group D time table (Image from vlr.gg)

Opening Matches

Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - December 1 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - December 2 (1:30 IST) December 1 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

(Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - December 4 (1:30 IST) December 3 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Elimination Match

(Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - December 6 (1:30 IST) December 5 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Decider Match

TBD vs TBD - December 7 (1:30 IST) December 6 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on December 1, and all matches will be livestreamed on the official Valorant Champions Tour accounts.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan