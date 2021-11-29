×
Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Group Stage schedule, dates, and time

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on December 1 (Image by Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 29, 2021 12:50 PM IST
After a year filled with Challengers, Masters, and multiple regional tournaments, the first-ever Valorant Champions Tour is officially in its final phase with Valorant Champions 2021. Throughout the year teams across the world have given their all to make their way there and claim the title of Valorant Champions.

The top 16 Valorant teams across the world have qualified for the final stage through regional Circuit Point tables, Masters, and Last Chance Qualifiers. The teams have been divided into four groups, Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D, to face off against and make their way to the playoffs.

The Group Stage of Valorant Champions kicks off on December 1, 2021, in Berlin, Germany. Before the teams face off in the arena, let’s take a look at the upcoming group stage schedule of Valorant Champions with dates and times.

Group Stage schedule of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

5 MORE DAYS! #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/8XLiYxkAil

Group A

Group A time table (Image from vlr.gg)
Opening Matches

  • Acend vs Keyd Stars - December 3 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)
  • Navi vs X10 CRIT - December 3 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

  • (Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - December 4 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Elimination Match

  • (Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Navi / X10 CRIT) - December 6 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Decider Match

  • TBD vs TBD - December 8 (1:30 IST) December 7 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Group B

Group B time table (Image from vlr.gg)
Opening Matches

  • KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - December 2 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)
  • Sentinels vs Furia - December 3 (1:30 IST) December 2 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

  • (KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - December 4 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Elimination Match

  • (KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - December 6 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Decider Match

  • TBD vs TBD - December 6 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Group C

Group B time table (Image from vlr.gg)
Opening Matches

  • Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - December 2 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)
  • Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon - December 1 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

  • (Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - December 5 (1:30 IST) December 4 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Elimination Match

  • (Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs (Team Vikings / Crazy Raccoon) - December 5 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)

Decider Match

  • TBD vs TBD - December 7 (22:30 IST / 18:00 CET / 12:00 EST / 9:00 PST)

Group D

Group D time table (Image from vlr.gg)
Opening Matches

  • Vision Strikers vs Full Sense - December 1 (19:30 IST / 15:00 CET / 9:00 EST / 6:00 PST)
  • Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue - December 2 (1:30 IST) December 1 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Winners’ Match

  • (Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - December 4 (1:30 IST) December 3 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Elimination Match

  • (Vision Strikers / Full Sense) vs (Fnatic / Cloud9 Blue) - December 6 (1:30 IST) December 5 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Decider Match

  • TBD vs TBD - December 7 (1:30 IST) December 6 (21:00 CET / 15:00 EST / 12:00 PST)

Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin kicks off on December 1, and all matches will be livestreamed on the official Valorant Champions Tour accounts.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
