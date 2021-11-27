Valorant Champions 2021 Group A: Head-to-Head, predictions, and matches to look out for

Valorant Champions 2021 is set to start in less than a week and fans are eagerly waiting for the action to commence. This will be the biggest Valorant event of the year and 16 teams will be competing to be the best Valorant team of the year.

All 16 qualified teams are divided into four different groups and the top two teams from each group will make their way to the quarter-finals of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Group A at Valorant Champions 2021 predictions:

EMEA's Acend, North America's Team Envy, SEA's X10 CRIT, and Brazil's Vivo Keyd are bunched in Group A of the Valorant Champions 2021. Fans are excited to see which two teams can secure their slots in the quarterfinals.

Overview of participating teams:

Acend and Team Envy are the clear favorites to finish in the top two spots in the group considering the firepowers they have in their squad. Both of these teams have been in great form recently and showed their potential in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

However, X10 CRIT and Vivo Keyd have the potential to turn the table around. Then again, both teams have struggled in their recent matches and failed to perform up to their full potential. It will be interesting to see who comes out top when the teams face each other.

Head-to-Head:

Almost all the teams in the group will face each other for the first time in any official match. Only Team Envy faced Vivo Keyd recently at the Berlin Masters and the North American side secured a flawless victory against their Brazilian opposition.

Prediction:

Match Predicted Winner Acend vs Vivo Keyd Acend Team Envy vs X10 CRIT Team envy Acend vs Team Envy Team envy Vivo Keyd vs X10 CRIT Vivo Keyd Acend vs X10 CRIT Acend Team Envy vs Vivo Keyd Team Envy

When and Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the match on Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels. Riot has also confirmed that matches of Valorant Champions 2021 will be streaming the live matches via Trovo.

The schedule for Group A matches is as follows:

Day 3 - December 3 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Acend vs Vivo Keyd

9.00 PDT: Match A2 - Team Envy vs X10 Esports

Day 4 - December 4 (Saturday)

9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2

Day 6 - December 6 (Monday)

6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2

Day 7 - December 7 (Tuesday)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

12.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Who will top the Group A? Acend Team Envy 0 votes so far