Valorant Champions 2021 Group D: Head-to-Head, predictions, and matches to look out for

Valorant Champions 2021 is almost on its way, and fans are excited to see the clash between top teams from around the globe, fighting to be the best Valorant team of the year. This will be Valorant's biggest event of 2021, and only one team will be crowned world champions.

A total of 16 top teams have qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 and will be representing their country and region in Berlin next week. All the teams are divided into four different groups, and only two teams from each will make their way through to the quarter-finals of Valorant Champions 2021.

Group D at Valorant Champions 2021 predictions:

Group D of the Valorant Champions 2021 is one of the most exciting groups in the competition. Some fans have termed it the "Group of Death" as well.

Korea's Vision Strikers, APAC Last Chance Qualifier champions Full Sense, EMEA's Fnatic, and North America Last Chance Qualifier champions Cloud9 Blue are bunched together in the same group.

Overview of participating teams:

All the teams in this group have the potential to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals. However, based on the current form, Vision Strikers and Cloud9 Blue are the prime contenders to secure the first two spots in the group.

Vision Strikers are one of the most consistent teams in the Korean region. They also exhibited their potential in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin a few months ago, beating some big names like Acend and Paper Rex. On the other hand, Cloud9 Blue had been excellent in last month's North America Last Chance Qualifier and secured their slot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

However, Fnatic and Full Sense can also spoil the party and turn the tables around any day. Full Sense are currently in great form but might struggle to maintain their consistency. Whereas Fnatic have struggled in their recent games and failed to perform as per their potential, which is a concern ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021.

Head-to-Head:

All the teams in the group will face each other for the first time in any official match. It will be interesting to see who takes the upper hand in the head-to-head after these group-stage games.

Predictions

Match Predicted Winner Vision Strikers vs Full Sense Vision Strikers Fnatic vs C9 Blue C9 Blue Vision Strikers vs C9 Blue C9 Blue Fnatic vs Full Sense Fnatic Fnatic vs Vision Strikers Vision Strikers Full Sense vs C9 Blue C9 Blue

When and where to watch:

Fans can watch their favorite teams live on Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels. They can also catch Valorant Champions 2021 live on Trovo.

The schedule for Group A matches is as follows:

Day 1 - December 1 (Wednesday)

6.00 PDT: Match D1 - Vision Strikers vs Full Sense

12.00 PDT: Match D2 - Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue

Day 3 - December 3 (Friday)

12.00 PDT: Match D3 - Winners of D1 vs D2

Day 5 - December 5 (Sunday)

12.00 PDT: Match D4 - Losers of D1 vs D2

Day 6 - December 6 (Monday)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

12.00 PDT: Match D5 - Loser of D3 vs Winner of D4

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will top the Group D? Vision Strikers Cloud9 Blue 0 votes so far