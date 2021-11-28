Valorant Champions Berlin 2021 Group B: Overview, head-to-head, predictions, and more

Valorant fans worldwide are excited to witness the inaugural Valorant Champions 2021 event in Berlin, scheduled to be held from December 1 to 12.

The tournament concludes the year-long affair of Valorant Champions Tour 2021, which featured over ten thousand teams from all corners of the world. Sixteen teams earned qualification for the Champions stage by competing in regional and international stages of the tournament.

The group stage of Valorant Champions 2021 follows a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each group then qualify for the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on December 8. The playoffs will follow a single-elimination format, leading to the grand finals determining Valorant's first ever world champion.

Everything fans need to know about Group B in Valorant Champions Berlin 2021

Overview of participating teams

Group B of Valorant Champions 2021 is arguably the most exciting group in the tournament. The group features Sentinels from NA, Team Liquid from EMEA, Kru Esports from the LATAM region, and Furia Esports from Brazil.

Sentinels and Team Liquid head into the tournament as prime contenders for the trophy. That being said, both are likely to proceed to the playoffs ahead of their group rivals.

Sentinels enjoyed a tournament victory at VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavic while reaching the Quarter Finals of VCT Stage 3: Berlin. On the other hand, Team Liquid put on an excellent display at the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers to earn a spot at the Valorant Champions Berlin 2021.

South American teams - KRU and Furia - head into the initial stages of the tournament as the underdogs in Group B. KRU are well ahead of their fellow Latin American competition, with a reputable Stage 3 Masters performance to their credit. Furia managed to obtain the singular Last Chance Qualifier spot from South America, with hopes of representing the Brazilian gaming culture.

Head-to-head results

The match-up between Team Liquid and Sentinels is highly anticipated as fans get to witness two incredibly talented fraggers - ScreaM and TenZ - face off against each other for the first time.

Team Liquid enjoyed a 2:0 victory against KRU Esports at VCT 2021: Stage 2 Reykjavic. Apart from that, all the teams in the group face each other for the first time.

Predictions

Match Predicted Winner KRU Esports vs Team Liquid Team Liquid Sentinels vs Furia Esports Sentinels KRU Esports vs Furia Esports KRU Esports Sentinels vs Team Liquid Sentinels KRU Esports vs Sentinels Sentinels Team Liquid vs Furia Esports Team Liquid

When and where to watch

Fans will have live access to Valorant Champions 2021 streams through Valorant's official handles on YouTube and Twitch. Riot Games have also announced that matches will be streamed on Trovo as well.

The schedule for Group B teams is as follows:

December 2 - 09.00 PDT: Match B1 - KRU Esports vs Team Liquid

December 2 - 12.00 PDT: Match B2 - Sentinels vs Furia

December 4 - 06.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2

December 5 - 09.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2

December 6 - 09.00 PDT: Match B5 - Losers of B3 vs Losers of B4

Edited by Srijan Sen

