"Watch: Knut gets called out by his daughter for calling people lazy"

Knut Spildrejorde got called out by his daughter on stream for calling other people lazy.

The bodybuilder and streamer was walking down the street with his daughter when she called him out for being lazy. She said that he was being a hypocrite because of his job as a Twitch streamer.

"The only thing you do all day is sit in your chair and watch YouTube."

Knut called out by his daughter on live stream

The Norwegian streamer was doing an IRL stream while walking down a street with his daughter. He had called out some Norwegian workers for being lazy, to which his daughter responded that he was being hypocritical.

"Because you're lazy yourself."

She continued by saying that all he does is sit in his chair and watch YouTube videos, which is actually something he frequently does on his streams. He countered, saying that since it is his job and he makes money by watching YouTube videos, it is not necessarily laziness.

"Well, if you can make that into a living, isn't that good?"

His daughter responded by saying it was still lazy, which Knut got a good laugh out of.

Although Knut does play video games frequently and reacts to YouTube videos on his streams, he is far from lazy. He is known for being a bodybuilder. He regularly works out and posts photos and videos of his progress on social media. While everyone can be a bit lazy at times, the bodybuilder is far from being a lazy person.

As the title of the clip suggests, his daughter's take on her father's laziness is a criticism that can be applied to any streamer. It is true that many streamers' content consists of things like playing video games and watching YouTube videos. However, there is a key difference between the acts that are typically considered 'lazy' and what streamers are doing. Streamers entertain and interact with their audience, typically maintaining a schedule. They make a job out of these actions, differentiating them from plain laziness.

Fans react to Knut being called out by his daughter

Fans of the streamer might know that his daughter regularly appears on his stream. She is also known for frequently roasting her father in hilarious ways while he is live streaming.

People also appreciated the wholesomeness of the interaction between the streamer and his daughter.

While he may not have deserved to be roasted so harshly by his daughter, at least it made for a hilarious father-daughter moment on stream for fans to enjoy.

Edited by Mayank Shete