"Every friend group I've ever had has drama" - Mizkif responds to xQc's controversial statements on Austin, Texas-based streamers

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" responded to xQc's controversial statements regarding certain streamers residing in Austin, Texas.

At the start of his stream earlier today, Mizkif decided to respond to claims made by Felix "xQc" and Macaiyla, mentioning that he has not heard of any streamer drama as severe as they make it to be.

While addressing the controversy, Matthew also stated that drama between friend groups is a common occurrence and said:

"Every friend group I've ever had has drama."

Mizkif replies to xQc and Macaiyla's stance on the Texas-based streamer group members

(Timestamp: 00:22:57)

The streamer drama and controversy reached new heights a few days ago after Twitch content creator Greekgodx was banned for the third time on Twitch. Following his ban, some streamers decided to spill some beans and provided hot takes on some subjects.

One of the controversies started with xQc reacting to Mizkif's clip talking about Greekgodx's ban. While on the subject, the former Overwatch pro mentioned that the Austin-based streamer crew was not welcoming and consisted of hostile people with big egos.

Fast forward a few hours later, Twitch streamer and Tyler1's girlfriend Macaiyla reacted to xQc's clip and wholeheartedly agreed with the latter's sentiments. She also revealed that some unnamed content creators in Texas told her not to interact or hang out with EsfandTV during her 2020 visit.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder spoke about the controversial statements at the start of his five-hour long broadcast and stated:

"I feel like people are labeling are Austin streamers like, first of all, people are like, 'Oh, there's drama, streamers are narcissistic a**holes,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, streamers are narcissistic a**holes,' but like, does not like every friend group ever have drama?"

The 26-year-old streamer continued with the address by claiming that he had never heard of drama on these lines in Austin:

"So, either I've been streaming my whole life and I've been part of narcissistic crews, which I probably have. Every friend group has drama and I'm going to be real with you chat, I never hear of drama in Austin, Texas that's really that severe."

He also mentioned that people should not forget that there are thousands of content creators and streamers residing in Austin, Texas:

"Everyone is pretty chill with each other and I feel like people forget that there's about 500 to a 1000 streamers here. Like, how are you going to label all Austin crew on one thing that Macaiyla said compared to the 500 streamers that are here? It's like, legit!"

The SMITE gamer's response came to a close when he sarcastically said:

"I'm just surprised that people are finally waking up to the Austin crew and how much of a garbage pieces of s**t we really are. I think it's pretty safe to say that we are all a**holes and that we're going to keep being a**holes because I just feel like it's been working well so far."

Mizkif continued with his broadcast, however, little did he know that another controversy was lined up for him to address as Pokelawls seemingly leaked that the former had accepted a Saudi Arabian sponsorship and was due to fly to the country with Emiru to participate in a Fortnite charity event.

Fans react to the streamer's address

The streamer's Twitch chat was filled with various fan reactions. While some fans agreed with Matthew's comments, others wanted to know which Austin-based content creator spoke behind EsfandTV's back.

Twitch chat reacts to the streamer's address (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

Mizkif is easily one of the most recognizable figures who co-founded One True King a few years back. Aside from streaming Just Chatting and IRL content, the streamer is an avid gamer who has played several titles, including Super Mario 64, World of Warcraft, Jump King, and Minecraft.

