"literally no one wants to date him": Greekgodx drama explained as streamer's misogynistic rant leaves internet livid

Popular Twitch streamer Greekgodx has been banned from the platform following a recent stream that many followers deemed misogynistic. The social media personality addressed various topics, including criticizing other streamers and making sexist comments. Netizens were distressed to hear his views on the type of girlfriend he wished to have.

Dimitri "Greekgodx" Antonatos is a veteran streamer. The internet sensation had taken a brief hiatus in the past to complete a rapid weight loss journey. However, he returned to the platform in 2020. Although he has been uploading content less frequently in recent months, he went live on June 28 and extensively detailed the type of woman he wishes to date.

Throughout his stream, viewers found it disappointing to hear his sexist rant in one portion of the video. Greekgodx shared his expectations of a potential girlfriend with his fanbase. The streamer specifically noted that he expects his girlfriend to cook food, clean, and stop working. Unsurprisingly, this did not sit well with followers. He said:

“And this goes to any women, women who wanna date me. Especially female streamers that wanna date me. If you wanna date me? You better believe, even if you are streaming, you're gonna have to stop streaming... Your career is done.”

While addressing the role of his potential girlfriend in their relationship, he stated that she is only required to take on domestic tasks. He also seemingly mentioned that he would be the sole breadwinner in the household. He said:

“I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me, and look after the children. And I gain all the money, and I give it to you and I give it to our children for a healthy secure life.”

Netizen reacts to Greekgodx's recent stream (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Netizens react to Greekgodx's recent stream, labeling it as sexist

Internet users were horrified to hear his expectations from a potential partner. Many pointed out that we live in a different generation where a woman has more independence and drive to do work unrelated to a household. Several netizens pointed out that Greekgodx would not land a girlfriend if he were firm about his sexist requirements.

A few tweets read:

Rach @itsrachryan @JakeSucky This hurts to watch. His ideology on relationships and love feels so empty and transactional. I hope one day he experiences a healthy and genuine relationship and what it feels like and isn’t just him an ATM for a woman while her a maid for him :( @JakeSucky This hurts to watch. His ideology on relationships and love feels so empty and transactional. I hope one day he experiences a healthy and genuine relationship and what it feels like and isn’t just him an ATM for a woman while her a maid for him :(

ScizorUnleashed @Revbot @JakeSucky I guess some people still want the 1950's housewife? @JakeSucky I guess some people still want the 1950's housewife?

darah @HolUPwaitA

Why can’t both do a bit of both. @JakeSucky Such an old fashioned way that people think life should be.Why can’t both do a bit of both. @JakeSucky Such an old fashioned way that people think life should be. Why can’t both do a bit of both.

L21saac  @L21saac @JakeSucky I genuinely don’t believe this is someones real opinion. “You quit your job … Im gonna make the money so you can have a place to sleep tonight”. Hes like forcing a power position thats so weird @JakeSucky I genuinely don’t believe this is someones real opinion. “You quit your job … Im gonna make the money so you can have a place to sleep tonight”. Hes like forcing a power position thats so weird

Sawyer @sawyerchunks

Man is basically asking that their s/o doesn't have any dreams or passion in life but cater to HIS needs 24/7. Pretty sure it's called a wet nurse and not a wife. @JakeSucky "wHaTs wRoNg WiTh iT?"Man is basically asking that their s/o doesn't have any dreams or passion in life but cater to HIS needs 24/7. Pretty sure it's called a wet nurse and not a wife. @JakeSucky "wHaTs wRoNg WiTh iT?"Man is basically asking that their s/o doesn't have any dreams or passion in life but cater to HIS needs 24/7. Pretty sure it's called a wet nurse and not a wife.

Louie @LouieBandanaa @JakeSucky That’s his prerogative to say what he wants in life. But the way he comes off saying it is just on a weird level. Therefore he will most likely stay single either way. @JakeSucky That’s his prerogative to say what he wants in life. But the way he comes off saying it is just on a weird level. Therefore he will most likely stay single either way.

Rhobro @PKSRhobro @JakeSucky I for one am shocked he hasn’t found a wife yet. Good luck with that bro @JakeSucky I for one am shocked he hasn’t found a wife yet. Good luck with that bro https://t.co/8kqMbZ196Y

Streamer gets banned from Twitch

As the Twitch streamer continued to talk about topics ranging from current affairs to other streamers and why he is single, the platform banned his channel. This made it impossible to view any of his clips or VODs.

Shortly after his ban gained more traction online, he explained what happened. As many assume that he was removed from the platform after his sexist rant, he said otherwise. The streamer was reportedly banned from Twitch as he twerked in a video. He said in a tweet:

“I have been a naughty boy no more twerking from me! Sorry boys ill keep that type of content for ticktok!”

The streamer confirmed that he was not removed from the platform for his controversial opinion. He said that he would be back within 72 hours. He also mentioned in a tweet:

“I don’t need to use my body for content I have my personality!”

Dimitri @Greekgodx @yssfXO @WhosBreezyUK yeah this is what i got banned for. no problem i dont need to use my body for content i have my personality! ill be back in 72hrs @yssfXO @WhosBreezyUK yeah this is what i got banned for. no problem i dont need to use my body for content i have my personality! ill be back in 72hrs

During his controversial stream, Dimitri also opined that fellow content creators OTK and Mizkif get involved in drama to produce content that gains several views while he is better than them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far