"I learned the damages of gambling at a young age on Runescape": Greekgodx jokes about the merits of underage gambling

Recently, the Twitch community has been widely skeptical of Greekgodx's new style of streaming. Many have called him out for his controversial views on stream and criticized him for being arrogant and egotistical.

His recent forays into gambling have also raised issues within the larger debate regarding the morality of letting streamers showcase gambling games to a young audience. Greekgodx has also appeared on xQc's gamba streams, raising some eyebrows.

Greekgodx wants children to have gambling experience early on to avoid getting sucked into it

Dimitri "Greekgodx" has been outspoken about his views on matters lately. Last year, he even went on an anti-vax rant where he called vaccinated people sheep. Streamers such as Hasanabi reacted strongly against the British streamer for his comments.

In his most recent stream, Dimitri (arguably) went too far when he started talking about numerous controversial topics. The alleged offensive rants are the reason for his recent ban. In one of those rants, he talked about gambling and its effects on children. Gambling on Twitch has become a big deal recently, with slots becoming more and more popular. It was #9 on the list of most-watched games last month.

Some of the most famous streamers on the platform (such as xQc, Trainwreckstv, and ROSHTEIN) pull in hundreds of thousands of views every day on their streams as they gamble away. The debate is mostly concerned about the effects these influential streamers might have on underage audiences.

Most gambling streamers have made it clear that they do not condone gambling and that viewers should know that the only reason most of them gamble is for lucrative sponsorships.

In the fateful stream that got him banned, Dimitri weighed in on the debate, saying that he believed children should be exposed to gambling at an early age. According to him, the earlier the child realizes what gambling is, the faster they will become responsible and understand its demerits. He even brought up his own experiences in Runescape:

"I'm just gonna say it, bro. I learned the damages of gambling at a young age on Runescape. Teach our kids the dangers of gambling. Let them gamble when they are young, when they don't have money to ruin their lives. Teach 'em young, teach your kids young."

With a smile on his face, Greekgodx was sharing a YouTube page of a 10-hour looped version of the theme song for a popular slot game 'Fruit Party' at the time. He elaborated on his reasoning:

"When I was a kid, I gambled on Runescape, and I lost all of my progress of ten hours of farming gold. And I cried. And after that, I hated gambling. I'm just saying it, bro."

Reddit reacting to Greekgodx's theory

The subreddit r/LivestreamFail was not amused by the streamer's theories. A couple of commenters thought that Greekgodx was intentionally baiting for drama with his exaggerated takes:

Most made fun of him for making ignorant comments about gambling, pointing out how stupid it is to say that exposure to gambling would cure gambling addiction:

Comment on the streamer's take (Image via WARWORPEPEGA/Reddit)

One commenter felt that this was one of the reasons the streamer got banned:

The gambling debate has gone on for some time now, and Twitch doesn't seem to be against the practice. Considering the thousands of views it pulls for the platform, it might be difficult for them to go against their business interests.

Greekgodx's ban was probably due to the more offensive remarks he made during the same stream, but thinking underage gambling is a cure for gambling is not only stupid but also dangerous. Even now, the streamer has more than two million followers on Twitch, and who knows how many people may get influenced by such theories.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Twitch ban gambling on their platform? Yes No 0 votes so far