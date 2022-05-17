"Get a grip of your own life before fixing mine"- xQc responds to concern about gambling streams

Felix “xQc” recently went back to running gambling streams on his Twitch channel, and it has led to some pretty controversial opinions and feelings about this. Many in his community have reportedly voiced their concerns, and the streamer made a statement in his Discord’s offline chat, according to xQcOWUpdates on Twitter.

“Backwards a** people thinking that an idiot aiming to entertain (me) rips away all free will from vulnerable individuals. Get a grip of your own life before fixing mine.”

xQc made a response in offline chat about his gambling streams

Felix is no stranger to gambling streams or gambling in general. But the streamer recently returned to that style of stream and received flak from his community about it. After hearing a few complaints, xQc took to his Discord and left a message for his fans.

The streamer said he’s not a hypocrite, but he just changed his mind, and according to him, that’s been clear over the past few months. Felix made it clear that he’s not a role model, and that’s not his responsibility.

“I’m not a hypocrite, I literally changed perspective and voiced that very clearly over the last months. I’m not here to be a role model, I’m here to have some fun, so I’ll do do until it becomes boring.”

He will do whatever he wants, as long as he finds it fun, including gambling. He responded to a few common complaints he received daily. He told people who said they wouldn’t watch anymore that that’s fine. They should go to their parents and peers for a role model.

For the complaints of people who say hush content or responses hurt them, those people probably shouldn’t be watching streams in the first place. The streamer made it very clear he doesn’t care if the gambling streams make people unhappy.

The streamer took back a previous apology for starting up gambling streams again.

“I appologized because people led me to believe there was a problem. I was wrong, there isn’t any problem. Sorry for appologizing.”

The streamer said he doesn’t take gambling complaints seriously more than when he gets the flak for playing mobile games. The streamer also stated that opinions on this in his Discord wouldn’t be suppressed, except misinformation.

Social media responds to xQc’s statement on his gambling streams

xQc’s announcement about his gambling streams led to quite a few responses on social media. It was a hot topic, with some agreeing with the streamer and others vehemently disagreeing.

Some made a fair point, though. If someone doesn’t like what xQc is streaming or playing, they are free to go somewhere else or turn off the stream. The streamer has no compunction about stopping gambling if they don’t want to.

YouTube Marko____o @_MarkTheGreat_ @xQcOWUpdates I don’t care what he plays or streams I’ll always watch it. At the end of the day we go on twitch to be entertained, if u don’t like it then switch streams or go do something else. @xQcOWUpdates I don’t care what he plays or streams I’ll always watch it. At the end of the day we go on twitch to be entertained, if u don’t like it then switch streams or go do something else.

Some were confused about where this post came from in the first place, and some gave the details. There were complaints that xQc added “#ad” quietly to the stream. One Twitter user explained this and then offered a correction. The “#ad” was added at the end of the Amber Heard trial portion of the stream when the streamer knew he would switch to gambling.

Jonhi @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates Can someone give me the lore behind all of this. I wasn’t able to stop by this stream @xQcOWUpdates Can someone give me the lore behind all of this. I wasn’t able to stop by this stream

Rad @kjellrad @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates Lore master here, he played gamba in today's stream and the amber v depp trial reaction and no games were played hence people were going mald mode. @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates Lore master here, he played gamba in today's stream and the amber v depp trial reaction and no games were played hence people were going mald mode.

Umar Irshad 🇵🇰 @UmarsAlt @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates He gambled on stream, LSF andies pretending to mald so they can farm karma on reddit. They added lies of him quietly adding #ad to the end of the title, meanwhile it was on the title from the start of the stream. The only thing he had added was 18+ to the start of the title. @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates He gambled on stream, LSF andies pretending to mald so they can farm karma on reddit. They added lies of him quietly adding #ad to the end of the title, meanwhile it was on the title from the start of the stream. The only thing he had added was 18+ to the start of the title.

Umar Irshad 🇵🇰 @UmarsAlt @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates Correction on my part, it wasnt in the title from the start of screen but was added while he was watching the amber heard trial and he knew it was about to end. @WhoIsJonhi @xQcOWUpdates Correction on my part, it wasnt in the title from the start of screen but was added while he was watching the amber heard trial and he knew it was about to end.

While some think Felix is wrong to run gambling streams when many of his viewers are children, others disagree, saying it’s on the parents to monitor what their children are watching on the internet.

justkaylaaa @_kaylamichele_ @Techsa3 @xQcOWUpdates It’s up to the parents to monitor what their kids watch. NOT the streamer. You can’t tell someone they can’t stream what they want to stream bc of “kids” they get exposed to a lot freaking worse at school TRUST me on that! @Techsa3 @xQcOWUpdates It’s up to the parents to monitor what their kids watch. NOT the streamer. You can’t tell someone they can’t stream what they want to stream bc of “kids” they get exposed to a lot freaking worse at school TRUST me on that!

Jaiden Riley @Jaiden_Riley820 @xQcOWUpdates I can’t be bothered to do a huge take, but I think the main reason people hate gamba is because of younger audiences, to which I say their parents should be monitoring what they watch. He’s an entertainer not a role model. His job is to entertain, not teach people. @xQcOWUpdates I can’t be bothered to do a huge take, but I think the main reason people hate gamba is because of younger audiences, to which I say their parents should be monitoring what they watch. He’s an entertainer not a role model. His job is to entertain, not teach people.

One user said that the streamer could do whatever he wanted, but they don’t enjoy watching the streamer worsen their gambling addiction. They thought it was pretty sad.

Noah😌 @N0ah_19 @xQcOWUpdates X can do whatever he wants and I'll probably enjoy watching it cause I'm in his streams for his personality. That doesn't mean i can't dislike his growing gambling addiction. Just because he can afford the addiction doesn't make it right. It's just a bit sad imo @xQcOWUpdates X can do whatever he wants and I'll probably enjoy watching it cause I'm in his streams for his personality. That doesn't mean i can't dislike his growing gambling addiction. Just because he can afford the addiction doesn't make it right. It's just a bit sad imo

bo @itsmoredark @xQcOWUpdates why is everyone concerned about what xqc does, let him stream what he wants, just dont watch if ya dont like it?? like what tf am i missing here?? @xQcOWUpdates why is everyone concerned about what xqc does, let him stream what he wants, just dont watch if ya dont like it?? like what tf am i missing here??

A Twitter user mocked the streamer, saying he’s not a hypocrite. A response pointed out, though, that the streamer stated they would do gambling content when back in Canada, and now that he’s doing it, people are wrongly calling him a hypocrite.

fW$ha @FreeWayCS @FudggeYeah @xQcOWUpdates He always said gamba is only content and he will do it when he goes back to QC now he did and that makes him hypocrite? @FudggeYeah @xQcOWUpdates He always said gamba is only content and he will do it when he goes back to QC now he did and that makes him hypocrite?

There’s also a highlighted clip on Reddit, where a donator to the stream predicted gambling streams were coming back a day before the streamer announced a gambling sponsorship.

In the clip, the streamer called the donator delusional and that they were mental but then ran a gambling stream the very next day.

Others thought it was funny because the streamer took shots at Mizkif for gambling on his stream, and then Felix began a gambling sponsorship on his stream.

It’s Felix’s choice to stream what he wants for as long as possible. But gambling streams have turned into the divisive topic in his community, with some fine with it and others very disappointed.

