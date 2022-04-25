"Absolutely f**king despicable": xQc shares his thoughts on Mizkif's gambling sponsor

Twitch star xQc recently shared his thoughts on Mizkif's retelling of a potential gambling sponsorship and he's definitely not pleased. Going by the latter's recent statement on gambling sponsorship, the former went on to express his annoyance on the matter.

While talking about the sponsorship and Mizkif's attitude towards the issue, he notes:

"Absolutely f****** despicable, absolutely f****** despicable. Said it."

xQc on Mizkif discussing potential gambling sponsor

Earlier today, Matthew "Mizkif" revealed that he has been offered a life-changing amount to promote a gambling-affiliated live stream. Surprisingly, however, the streamer didn't take up the sponsorship due to several reasons. Viewers can check out the VOD below.

While talking about sponsorship on his recent live stream, the OTK co-founder even revealed that he was extremely intrigued to take on the godly amount. After giving some details about the offer, the 27-year-old Twitch streamer talked about the primary reason for almost accepting the deal:

"Yes, I did. I was like, this money is not only money, it's money for generational wealth. It would change my family and my whole life and everything forever and ever. It is an ungodly amount of money that will set not only the tone for me, you know, I could donate some of it to charity, I could look good doing it."

Naturally, viewers on his livestream chat went berserk after what the streamer had said. However, interestingly, when one Twitch viewer highlighted the point that xQc is moving to Canada and will do this kind of gambling sponsorship there, Mizkif was quick to opine:

"Is that true? Wait, xQc is going back to Canada? Why would he go back to Canada? It f****** su***.. It's in the Offline chat. Oh, we have real data analysers."

He continued:

"Ok another reason why I didn't wanna take it. Look, I'll be honest with you, I'm a human right? So, I did see that number, you have to understand, that no matter what you are going f***** freak out like god, dammit pull , I gotta do this s***, right? It's 10 million f****** dollars a year."

Going deep into the real issue with the sponsorship, Mizkif finally revealed:

"Here's the biggest problem I have of it and it's not even the fact that it's like 15 hours a month. The biggest problem I have with it is that I have to move to Canada. That really was to me when I was thinking about it, I don't want to move to Canada. I don't want to be alone."

He concluded:

"Dude f*** that. I don't wanna live in Canada for 10 million dollars."

This statement particularly infuriated xQc. The Twitch streamer went on to give a fitting reply to Mizkif's remarks on gambling sponsorship.

Viewers can watch the VOD above. Giving out his frustration on the matter, the star streamer notes:

"I want to be too hard of a drama andy, but um, pretty sure he threw everybody under the bus at the end of the gambling sh**, literally everybody. And took the high road, and it looked like he was above everybody and like we are a bunch of f****** at the bottom. And he tried to point fingers and crush us downwards. And now the first to go back. Damn that's, that's absolutely f***** despicable."

Twitch livestream viewers react to xQc's response

As expected, the heated reply elicited several hilarious responses from viewers. Twitch livestream users particularly laid out their thoughts regarding the entire matter.

Twitch livestream viewers react to xQc's response (xQc/Twitch live stream)

With a bit of tension building up between the two star streamers, it will be pretty interesting to see what Mizkif has to say about xQc's recent statement on his livestream.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul