Watch: Dota 2 streamer calls out Greekgodx for having a massive ego after becoming famous

Dota 2 streamer Mason "masondota2" called out Dimitri "Greekgodx" for being too full of himself after becoming popular on Twitch. Mason was talking about xQc having Dimitri on his streams and thought it was unbelievable that such a Twitch star would even bother with having the Greekgodx on his streams.

While queuing for a ranked match on Dota and discussing lane strategies, Mason started discussing gambling on Twitch and that led him to talk about Dimitri and xQc. The Dota streamer then blasted the former for being so "weird" recently and told his chat that Greekgodx lost his credibility by going on an "ego trip."

"The man had everything, he just kinda threw it away" - Mason thinks Greekgodx lost credibility because of his ego

In between matches, Mason steered the conversation away from Dota 2 strategies by saying that he was tired of explaining the game to his viewers. Instead, he decided to share his take on the gambling scene, which has been gaining popularity on the Amazon-owned platform.

Mason spoke about how a big streamer like xQc shouldn't be associating with Greekgodx:

"You know what's insane to me? Is that xQc is one of the most popular streamers in the world. And xQc lets Greekgodx talk on his stream, like he was his friend. I find that insane."

The Dota 2 Pro went on to directly criticize the streamer and said:

"I mean, I don't wanna start sh** but... That dude [Greekgodx] had it all. And he just literally threw it all away by being a weirdo. Like that dude is just off, like..."

He was of the opinion that Dimitri had a pretty good streaming quality in past. But his content, according to Mason, has dropped off in the recent times due to his new personality:

"He had such a good, he had such an easy stream, like easy life. Then he like, lost weight, went on some ego trip."

(Timestamp 02:02:05)

Mason did not mince words to describe what he thought was wrong with Dimitri's new lifestyle and how he had apparently thrown his life away:

"He ruined everything. He just complains, he smokes weed, he just plays COD and... I think the man had everything and he just kinda threw it away."

The bottom line was that Greek was funnier earlier on and has since become annoying. Of course, Mason's chat had a lot to say about it too.

Fans react to Mason's rant about Greekgodx

Mason's viewers had different opinions. Some thought Greek takes advantage of other streamers, while others dismissed him for not being a good streamer.

Mason's chat reacting to Greek (Image via masondota2/Twitch)

The clip got attention on Reddit too, and some agreed with Mason's view, calling the clip based:

Some even noted how Dimitr is a known anti-vaxer and further criticised him for saying unscientific things on xQc's stream.

Mason's view of how Greekgodx has become "weird" may be a personal opinion, but it is true that he is not as popular as he used to be. Based on data from Twitch metrics, his follower count, and 'hours watched' has been on the decline for the last few months, with the streamer having lost almost a thousand followers this month alone.

