5 biggest gambling streamers who wager huge amounts of money

Gambling streamers have become all the rage now on Twitch. As of March this year, Slots, the most popular gambling game genre, is the 9th most popular game category on Twitch, right after Fortnite and Dota 2.

With a whopping 40 million viewer hours spent watching the game in the last month alone, it is no wonder that a lot of huge wagers are regularly placed on stream which attracts viewership.

It's no secret that the Slots genre owes its popularity to famous streamers such as xQc and Ludwig. They, however, play different games too, and the latter's departure from Twitch started a spat between the two.

Dedicated gambling streamers such as Trainwreckstv and ROSHTEIN dominate the genre, commanding more than 10 million viewer hours per month between the two of them. Notwithstanding the moral question of gambling for entertainment, let us take a look at the biggest gambling streamers on Twitch.

5 popluar gambling streamers like Yassuo and xQc who are Twitch icons

5) Yassuo

Despite setting up his streaming career as a League of Legends streamer, Hammoudi "Yassuo" has now risen to be one of the most followed Slot streamer with over 2 million followers. Here is a recent clip of Yassuo winning almost $750k:

He still plays League of Legends from time-to-time, and also delves in other titles like Valorant. However, between June 7-10, over 90% of his streams were dedicated to Slots, netting him a respectable 12th most-watched Slot streamer title in the last month.

4) AdinRoss

AdinRoss, with six million followers, has become one of the top gambling streamers on Twitch. With lucrative sponsorships from the cryptocasino giant Stake.com, Ross not only plays a good amount of Slots and Blackjack on stream, but also does sponsored content under the popular 'Just Chatting' genre.

His most recent VOD was titled "E DATE SPONSORED BY STAKE". The video above showcases an event in February where the streamer won a great sum of money.

Between his highly popular GTA streams and sponsored Slots content, AdinRoss is easily a very influential gambling streamer on the platform.

3) Roshtein

A veteran gambling streamer, Ishmael "Roshtein" arrived on Twitch back in 2014. With 970K followers on Twitch, the Swedish personality is a dedicated Slots streamer, clocking in over six million viewer hours over the last month alone.

With his suave look and a cool hat, Roshtein is a self-styled "Casino-philosopher with an incredible technique," according to his Facebook page.

With his high voltage commentary and never-ending enthusiasm, it is no wonder that the long-time streamer has risen to become the second most watched Slots streamer, after our number 2.

2) Trainwreckstv

Trainwreckstv is the king of Slots. Tyler, aka Trainwreckstv, is the biggest dedicated Slots streamer on Twitch with around 2 million subscribers.

Albiet mired in controversy, Tyler has been an equivocal supporter of gambling on the purple platform. His long and high voltage streaming hours have netted him a loyal fan base which accounted for more than eight million viewer hours last month, making Trainwrecks not only the most-watched Slots channel on Twitch, but also 7th most watched channel on the platform itself.

1) xQc

Anyone who has any basic experience with Twitch must have heard of xQc. Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc, is one of the biggest streamers on the platform and currently has almost 11 million subscribers.

A variety streamer, xQc recently restarted gambling streams after stating that he wouldn't engage in them anymore. Being an iconic streamer on Twitch, this decision left the community divided, with some raising objections against the influence that this might have on younger viewers.

A compilation of the subsequent drama can be found here:

Felix, however, made his decision and started sponsored gambling streams back again. He has featured Slots consistently in his daily streaming schedule over the last month. Even a fraction of his 25 million monthly viewer hours is a big chunk of the Twitch gambling scene, making him one of the most influential gambling streamers on the platform.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far