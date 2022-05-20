“Sold out to YouTube”- xQc proposes a theory regarding Ludwig not having a price for accepting gambling sponsorships

The streaming community continues to talk about Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" after several hot takes by him went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Felix has been the subject of headlines after he accepted a controversial sponsorship from the infamous gambling and slots website, Stake. Since then, he has been reacting to the backlash from certain fans and has gone on to make some controversial statements.

His latest stream was no different. While browsing r/LivestreamFail, Felix reacted to a clip featuring YouTube Gaming star Ludwig talking about how he would not accept gambling sponsorships for any amount of money.

xQc's reacted to Ludwig's statement by providing a theory in an attempt to explain it. He then came to the following conclusion:

"Ludwig signed and sold out to YouTube."

xQc provides his hot take on Ludwig not selling out to accept gambling sponsorships

The former Overwatch pro's recent broadcast featured him reacting to the 19th day of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial, and he browsed various subreddits during the breaks.

After viewing some clips featuring Imane "Pokimane," xQc came across a clip of Ludwig stating the reason behind him not selling out and accepting gambling deals.

The French-Canadian reacted to the YouTube Gaming star's take by proposing a theory:

"Guys, I did some mental investigation about this, okay? Ludwig says he doesn't have a price. Then it hit me. Then it hit me."

His "mental investigation" continued:

"It's because Ludwig is a YouTuber. And YouTube doesn't allow any events, even a little bit."

(Timestamp: 00:51:59)

The 26-year-old gamer then mentioned that Ludwig had "sold out to YouTube." He believed that this was the main reason behind Ludwig not accepting gambling sponsorships. Felix added:

"Therefore, he literally, contractually cannot in any way, shape, or form do it. Now, now I got it. Now it just kind of clicked."

Reddit reacts to xQc's theory about Ludwig

As expected, the streamer's take was posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and the reaction thread had more than 350 fans commenting on the streamer's statement.

Fans were not happy with Felix's take, and many wondered if his ideas were influenced by streamers like Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Greekgodx.

Some Redditors believed that Felix was projecting by comparing YouTube exclusive deals to gambling sponsorship deals.

The former Dallas Fuel member is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and has 99,180 active subscribers.

