Why the internet thinks TrainwrecksTV's $22.5 million win was staged

Popular variety streamer TrainwrecksTV recently broke the internet after winning a whopping $22.5 million playing Slots during a recent live stream. Despite his record-breaking win, he received several criticisms for faking the moment.
Following his previous $14 million jackpot, Train recently maxed out the 'Might of Ra' Slots. The popular streamer managed this feat in two out of his 15 free spins and raked in $22.5 million. These successive wins would make any reasonable man doubt his luck is staged.
After news of his massive win broke on Twitter, several users questioned whether TrainwrecksTV set it up with gambling websites that sponsor him to use their platforms. After all, displays like this would convince many a user to frequent such websites to try their luck as well.
Did TrainwrecksTV stage his $22.5 million win?
The question of gambling on live streams being rigged by streamers and websites has been raised quite often. Hardly anyone can claim to have won a massive fortune on internet Slots. Therefore, it certainly seems shady when streamers boast such feats, especially after being sponsored by these websites.
Most of the accusations have come from users who do not actively watch Trainwrecks and his live streams. Their main argument is that they have never heard a random person win that high of a jackpot. However, as soon as the allegations started coming up, Train's fans jumped to his defense.
Several fans pointed out that TrainwrecksTV has lost $23 million in getting his recent jackpot. Every spin costs the popular streamer $1000, which means he has spun the Slots hundreds of times to win the massive jackpot. A normal person would not invest much money, which explains why we haven't heard many similar stories.
TrainwrecksTV doesn't promote gambling on Twitter
In the heat of the moment, Train is tweeting about his winnings. However, he soon took the tweet down, which left several fans confused. This was yet another reason why many found his lack of reaction doubtful. However, the popular streamer has clearly that he doesn't wish to promote gambling on his Twitter feed.
Naturally, he deleted his tweet as soon as he realized his mistake. This hasn't stopped him from acknowledging his massive feat in front of others. The technicalities of his relationship with gambling websites might not be very clear to others. However, this doesn't mean that his wins or losses are staged.
