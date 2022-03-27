Why the internet thinks TrainwrecksTV's $22.5 million win was staged

Popular variety streamer TrainwrecksTV recently broke the internet after winning a whopping $22.5 million playing Slots during a recent live stream. Despite his record-breaking win, he received several criticisms for faking the moment.

Following his previous $14 million jackpot, Train recently maxed out the 'Might of Ra' Slots. The popular streamer managed this feat in two out of his 15 free spins and raked in $22.5 million. These successive wins would make any reasonable man doubt his luck is staged.

After news of his massive win broke on Twitter, several users questioned whether TrainwrecksTV set it up with gambling websites that sponsor him to use their platforms. After all, displays like this would convince many a user to frequent such websites to try their luck as well.

David 🦫 @ItsDavid6564 @Class @Trainwreckstv that HAS to be rigged to him bro.. no way a gambling site, that can be easily rigged, gives away 22 million to just anyone. @Class @Trainwreckstv that HAS to be rigged to him bro.. no way a gambling site, that can be easily rigged, gives away 22 million to just anyone.

Did TrainwrecksTV stage his $22.5 million win?

The question of gambling on live streams being rigged by streamers and websites has been raised quite often. Hardly anyone can claim to have won a massive fortune on internet Slots. Therefore, it certainly seems shady when streamers boast such feats, especially after being sponsored by these websites.

samuel violletti @SamuelViolletti @Class @Trainwreckstv When some random ass dude like me gonna win 22 milli on this kind of site NOW post it and we will actually believe it @Class @Trainwreckstv When some random ass dude like me gonna win 22 milli on this kind of site NOW post it and we will actually believe it

Andrew @adidasnmb1fan @Class @Trainwreckstv I’m sorry but there’s gotta be something sketchy af going on here and no one calls him out cuz they secretly are hoping for a donation @Class @Trainwreckstv I’m sorry but there’s gotta be something sketchy af going on here and no one calls him out cuz they secretly are hoping for a donation

Organic Labaneh @gamer1nQ8 @JakeSucky Probably fake…. Lure people in thinking they can get life changing sums of money…. @JakeSucky Probably fake…. Lure people in thinking they can get life changing sums of money….

Sebbe @TrauM_OW @Class @ItsDavid6564 @Trainwreckstv He barely reacted though? Surely you get hyped over 22 million right? @Class @ItsDavid6564 @Trainwreckstv He barely reacted though? Surely you get hyped over 22 million right?

Most of the accusations have come from users who do not actively watch Trainwrecks and his live streams. Their main argument is that they have never heard a random person win that high of a jackpot. However, as soon as the allegations started coming up, Train's fans jumped to his defense.

Several fans pointed out that TrainwrecksTV has lost $23 million in getting his recent jackpot. Every spin costs the popular streamer $1000, which means he has spun the Slots hundreds of times to win the massive jackpot. A normal person would not invest much money, which explains why we haven't heard many similar stories.

Classify 😼 @Class @ItsDavid6564 @Trainwreckstv Dumbass he was down millions on it Lmfao. If it’s rigged for anyone, that last person is train. If you actually watch him you’d know this @ItsDavid6564 @Trainwreckstv Dumbass he was down millions on it Lmfao. If it’s rigged for anyone, that last person is train. If you actually watch him you’d know this

jumpr! @ItsJumpr @dazed4thesummer @Class @Trainwreckstv You have no idea what you are talking about. He spent 23 million dollars and got 22.5 mil. Don’t speak on a streamer you don’t watch. L @dazed4thesummer @Class @Trainwreckstv You have no idea what you are talking about. He spent 23 million dollars and got 22.5 mil. Don’t speak on a streamer you don’t watch. L

Crybaby⛈ R.I.P 6 DOGS @Aqu1fer @SamuelViolletti @Class @Trainwreckstv Some random ass dude isn't spinning 1k per spin lol alot of people have hit max wins before that are no names they just don't post it on social media @SamuelViolletti @Class @Trainwreckstv Some random ass dude isn't spinning 1k per spin lol alot of people have hit max wins before that are no names they just don't post it on social media

TrainwrecksTV doesn't promote gambling on Twitter

In the heat of the moment, Train is tweeting about his winnings. However, he soon took the tweet down, which left several fans confused. This was yet another reason why many found his lack of reaction doubtful. However, the popular streamer has clearly that he doesn't wish to promote gambling on his Twitter feed.

Andrei IGN @IGNandr @FatherOfChaos5 @JakeSucky he doesn't want gambling on his twitter, it was just heat of the moment that he even posted it @FatherOfChaos5 @JakeSucky he doesn't want gambling on his twitter, it was just heat of the moment that he even posted it

Naturally, he deleted his tweet as soon as he realized his mistake. This hasn't stopped him from acknowledging his massive feat in front of others. The technicalities of his relationship with gambling websites might not be very clear to others. However, this doesn't mean that his wins or losses are staged.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen