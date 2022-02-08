"He's a low IQ f****ng animal": Dota 2 pro Mason bursts into a disgusting "racist" rant after losing

Mason "Mason," one of the most popular streamers of Dota players on Twitch, went on a rage-fuelled rant following his defeat in the game. Mason, who is infamous for his antics on stream, let loose after losing a game to Brazilian Dota player Kalazard. While many users deemed Mason's tirade as "racist," others dismissed it as "gamer's rage."

The professional Dota player has a history of being banned on Twitch for his usage of homophobic slurs and unmoderated sexist and racist chat. During his latest stream, he ranted to his chat using extremely derogatory terms to describe his opponent.

"He's a low IQ f****** animal."

Dota pro Mason goes off into a racist rant after losing to Kalazard

After losing his game against popular Brazilian Dota player "Kalazard", the Twitch streamer seemed very disappointed. Exclaiming his frustration at the result of the game, he said:

"...don't wanna do anything. We literally don't wanna press any buttons on any heroes. I don't know what to do actually."

However, his dejection turned into rage as he began bad-mouthing Kalazard. Utilizing de-humanizing language, the streamer called his opponent a monkey. Calling a person a "monkey" has historically been used in a racist context as a derogatory slang.

Mason mockingly attributed Kalazard's victory to his "low IQ". He struggled to remain calm as he began lashing out.

"Kalazard is such a low IQ, stupid, f****** monkey. He just wins these games cause like, he's okay. He knows, he's aware he's low IQ. He's a low IQ f****** animal."

In one instance, as if a switch flipped, the streamer was filled with rage. He continued on his rant, accusing his opponent of not understanding Dota, and calling his win a fluke. However, while he expressed these emotions, he also called Kalazard very derogatory terms.

"He's literally just some stupid f****** ape. He's literally just some stupid f****** monkey! And he kept playing these games because he's so f****** s******! He's like so f****** s****** and he doesn't understand Dota at any level!"

His rage reached its peak as the Dota pro hysterically mimicked an ape. Imitating the action of scratching, Mason persisted with his angry jabs at Kalazard, calling him a monkey and telling him to act like one.

"He's a s****** f****** ape, f****** r***rd! S****** f****** ape! Ape! Ape! Ape! Ape! F****** monkey, gonna scratch your f****** armpit or what?!"

Having had his fill, the pro ended his rant. A few moments of silence passed as the streamer collected his thoughts. Returning to his earlier state of calm and with a tone of resignation, he decided to leave his stream to get some yogurt and cool off.

"Dude, I don't know, these h**** are unplayable... Okay, yeah, I need some yogurt."

Viewers criticize the streamer's rage-fuelled monolog

Viewers who watched the circulated clip heavily criticized the pro player's outburst. While some argued the outburst to be an instance of "gamer rage," others declared his actions unacceptable and demanded Twitch take action against him.

A viewer clarified why calling a person an "ape" or "monkey'' is considered offensive.

Fans of the gamer dismiss racism allegations

While Mason received flak from different users, his fans defended him by saying this was his "classic" version.

Mason is an American professional Dota 2 player who last played for Infamous, a Peruvian gaming organization. He made his competitive Dota 2 debut in September 2013.

