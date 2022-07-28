"It feels f***ing good" - Knut recounts his booming popularity amid Camp Knut

Twitch streamer Knut Spildrejorde has become one of the most-viewed content creators in the past week, thanks to the 30-day-long streamer fitness camp known as Camp Knut.

The Norwegian bodybuilder flew to the US a few days back to rally prominent internet personalities like Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," Cyr, EsfandTV, and Tectone to hit the gym.

After hosting the fitness camp for four days, the Twitch streamer addressed his fans about his booming popularity on the livestreaming platform and said:

"It's a big thing right now, but it feels f**king good, that people, like..."

Knut talks about how the camp is special to him and Mizkif

The 36-year-old fitness streamer teamed up with One True King (OTK) members for a leg day regime on the fifth day of Camp Knut.

Before heading to the gym, he spent some time interacting with his fans and at the one-hour mark of the stream, he received a donation with the following message:

"How does it feel that your channel has exploded? I wish you all the best."

Knut was humbled after hearing the viewer's considerate message and struggled to find the right words to express his emotions:

"Thank you. Do you know what? It's hard to fit the exact words in it and I don't expect it to be 27,000 people watching me when I am home, just so that is that. I don't have any expectations but I know that it is a big thing right now."

The content creator continued further and said:

"I feel like its me, Mizkif wake ourselves and of course it's nice for me to see that it is appreciated that the content we are putting out... Or the content... How can I say this in a better way? For me, it might be a bit special."

In a follow-up, the Twitch streamer explained what Camp Knut meant to Mizkif by mentioning that the latter wants to put uplifting content on Twitch:

"Man, I know what Mizkif... He has told me behind-the-stages as well that this is special for him because he wishes to put out positive content. Because let's be real, it's not the only positive content on Twitch. It's drama, it's bulls**t, you have to farm some, but when we're doing this, I feel like this is 100% positive content."

The wholesome conversation came to an end when Knut added:

"And that feels good when you do that and for me, and probably (unrecognizable) as well, this is something we've done for years, and for me, I've been lifting weights for 21 plus years and now I can do it; do that, do what I've loved doing for years and years and years... And it provides you something positive as well. It couldn't be better!"

Fans react to the streamer's success amid Camp Knut

Knut's clip was one of the most highly-upvoted posts on r/LivestreamFail which attracted hundreds of fan reactions. Here's how the streaming community on Reddit reacted:

On July 26, Mizkif took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the Norwegian streamer for hosting Camp Knut and stated that the fitness camp was the best thing to happen to him, claiming that Knut had "saved him."

