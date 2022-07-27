"So proud" - Fans react as Mizkif praises Knut for inspiring him and other streamers to hit the gym

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch content creator Knut Spildrejorde for organizing a special workout regiment called Camp Knut.
Amongst several fans and notable internet personalities, educational Twitch streamer and professional psychiatrist Alok "HealthyGamerGG" was proud to see Mizkif take the initiative to work out on the stream and said:
Mizkif states Camp Knut was the best thing to happen to him and fans react
On July 26, Matthew shared his sentiments on participating in a workout camp hosted by Knut and stated that it was the best thing that has ever happened to him.
The One True King (OTK) co-founder thanked the 36-year-old bodybuilder and felt proud of his friends and the streaming community for positively using Twitch as a platform.
The update amassed over 20k likes, with more than 260 fans replying to the streamer's post. Fellow One True King member and Camp Knut participant Nick "Nmplol" claimed that he was unable to move due to the rigorous workout:
Sam "Trippin" Thorne thoroughly enjoyed the two-day long special livestream:
IRL Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" felt inspired after watching Mizkif and his friends hit the gym:
World of Warcraft streamer and bodybuilder Jason "Bajheera" expressed his sentiments:
Aside from prominent streaming personalities, several fans lauded Matthew for participating in Camp Knut, with some mentioning that the livestream inspired and motivated them to work out:
Users were impressed after seeing Mizkif attempting to bench 225 pounds on the first day:
Several fans claimed that the Austin, Texas-based streamer provided one of the best livestreams on Twitch:
Here are some more fan reactions:
Some memorable moments from Camp Knut
The streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail saw a plethora of clips posted from Matthew's channel on July 26, with one clip in particular attracting thousands of upvotes and hundreds of fan comments as the streamer attempted to curl a 225-pound barbell.
Another moment that went viral on the subreddit was when Twitch content creator Tectone's back was loudly slapped by professional bodybuilder and lifter Leroy Baker.
For some context, Leroy Baker is a well-known American powerlifter who set a world record in strict curls with a 250-pound lift in August 2021.
Finally, Knut and Matthew faced off against Leroy Baker in a palm-gripping tussle, and as expected, the latter ended up destroying both the content creators, with Knut praising Leroy Baker's raw strength.
Overall, the streaming community received the special event well, and several viewers are looking forward to tuning into Knut's next workout camp that is scheduled to be hosted in Los Angeles.