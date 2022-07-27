"So proud" - Fans react as Mizkif praises Knut for inspiring him and other streamers to hit the gym

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch content creator Knut Spildrejorde for organizing a special workout regiment called Camp Knut.

Amongst several fans and notable internet personalities, educational Twitch streamer and professional psychiatrist Alok "HealthyGamerGG" was proud to see Mizkif take the initiative to work out on the stream and said:

Mizkif states Camp Knut was the best thing to happen to him and fans react

On July 26, Matthew shared his sentiments on participating in a workout camp hosted by Knut and stated that it was the best thing that has ever happened to him.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder thanked the 36-year-old bodybuilder and felt proud of his friends and the streaming community for positively using Twitch as a platform.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Camp Knut is the best thing that has ever happened to me. For the past year I’ve been stressed out of my mind all day and I felt myself drifting from my old self.



Knut saved me. And I’m so proud of the my friends/ the community getting involved, and using twitch for positivity. Camp Knut is the best thing that has ever happened to me. For the past year I’ve been stressed out of my mind all day and I felt myself drifting from my old self.Knut saved me. And I’m so proud of the my friends/ the community getting involved, and using twitch for positivity.

The update amassed over 20k likes, with more than 260 fans replying to the streamer's post. Fellow One True King member and Camp Knut participant Nick "Nmplol" claimed that he was unable to move due to the rigorous workout:

Sam "Trippin" Thorne thoroughly enjoyed the two-day long special livestream:

Sam Thorne @Strippin @REALMizkif Its been so fun to watch, I've been working twice as hard in the gym by proxy @REALMizkif Its been so fun to watch, I've been working twice as hard in the gym by proxy

IRL Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" felt inspired after watching Mizkif and his friends hit the gym:

World of Warcraft streamer and bodybuilder Jason "Bajheera" expressed his sentiments:

Aside from prominent streaming personalities, several fans lauded Matthew for participating in Camp Knut, with some mentioning that the livestream inspired and motivated them to work out:

gmxn_ @GMAN7v @REALMizkif I love this content, I remade my workout routine so I could workout when you guys workout, you all have been doing great, keep pushing @REALMizkif I love this content, I remade my workout routine so I could workout when you guys workout, you all have been doing great, keep pushing 💯

2caves @twocaves @REALMizkif These streams have been great motivation for me to focus in some rough times. Proud of u boys keep it up :) @REALMizkif These streams have been great motivation for me to focus in some rough times. Proud of u boys keep it up :)

Users were impressed after seeing Mizkif attempting to bench 225 pounds on the first day:

el jefé @jroth112 @REALMizkif That 225x6 bench on day 1 was damn impressive keep crushin it @REALMizkif That 225x6 bench on day 1 was damn impressive keep crushin it

Several fans claimed that the Austin, Texas-based streamer provided one of the best livestreams on Twitch:

Reverse (cowgirl) Engineering @Freeonyxx @REALMizkif The best content that’s come out of twitch in months. Hope this breeds a new meta tbh. @REALMizkif The best content that’s come out of twitch in months. Hope this breeds a new meta tbh.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Christian Tait @ctait002 @REALMizkif It's genuinely been awesome! Been working out at home along with you guys and it has been so positive and free of toxicity. @REALMizkif It's genuinely been awesome! Been working out at home along with you guys and it has been so positive and free of toxicity.

Fullplaypat @fullplaypat @REALMizkif The Camp Knut content has been insanely uplifting and motivational. The whole group has been inspirational and for someone whos currently on their weightloss journey, you guys have only furthered fueled my flame to get to my goal. Started at 425, am now at 392 since mid April.1/2 @REALMizkif The Camp Knut content has been insanely uplifting and motivational. The whole group has been inspirational and for someone whos currently on their weightloss journey, you guys have only furthered fueled my flame to get to my goal. Started at 425, am now at 392 since mid April.1/2

Fullplaypat @fullplaypat @REALMizkif 2/2 My goal is to get to 250 and im trying to mentally push myself like @wakewilder was saying. To just do 1 extra push up a day, an extra block or 2 on my walks. I don't go to the gym but im trying to do anything I can to get there with at home workouts/alot of walking and diet. @REALMizkif 2/2 My goal is to get to 250 and im trying to mentally push myself like @wakewilder was saying. To just do 1 extra push up a day, an extra block or 2 on my walks. I don't go to the gym but im trying to do anything I can to get there with at home workouts/alot of walking and diet.

Some memorable moments from Camp Knut

The streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail saw a plethora of clips posted from Matthew's channel on July 26, with one clip in particular attracting thousands of upvotes and hundreds of fan comments as the streamer attempted to curl a 225-pound barbell.

Another moment that went viral on the subreddit was when Twitch content creator Tectone's back was loudly slapped by professional bodybuilder and lifter Leroy Baker.

For some context, Leroy Baker is a well-known American powerlifter who set a world record in strict curls with a 250-pound lift in August 2021.

Finally, Knut and Matthew faced off against Leroy Baker in a palm-gripping tussle, and as expected, the latter ended up destroying both the content creators, with Knut praising Leroy Baker's raw strength.

Overall, the streaming community received the special event well, and several viewers are looking forward to tuning into Knut's next workout camp that is scheduled to be hosted in Los Angeles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far