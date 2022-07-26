"He's pretty much begging to take the weight off" - Trainer reacts to Mizkif's attempt at curling a 225-pound barbell at Camp Knut

Matthew "Mizkif" participated in a bicep curl that required him to lift a 225 lbs barbell on Day 3 of camp Knut in Austin. Since the completion of TwitchCon, the bodybuilder and Twitch streamer Knut has been in Austin, training a few notable streamers in a 30-day workout regiment. Mizkif was among the participants in the rigorous routine.

In a stream uploaded to the 27-year-old's channel, audiences witnessed Mizkif weightlifting with Knut and fellow trainers. After sitting in a chair, he was asked to perform a 225 lbs barbell curl, which he was visibly struggling to lift. Seeing his misery, a trainer commented:

"He's pretty much begging to take the weight off."

Mizkif gets praised for trying to lift the barbell

Camp Knut is organized and hosted by Norwegian streamer Knut to train and provide fitness tips to streams. Besides hosting Mizkif at the start of Day 1, it was revealed that Nmplol, Lacari, Erobb221, Tectone and Cyr would also be among the participants of the 30-day challenge. At the end of the course, it will be determined which content creators have made the most progress.

(Timestamp: 2:37:32)

On Day 3 of training, the Austin crew was present at a local gym where Knut was supervising the group with the help of fellow trainers. While streaming, the OTK co-owner was tasked with doing a heavy barbell curl. The trainer instructed the content streator by saying:

"Now when you feel secure, they're gonna let go...we're just gonna hold it for five seconds."

Mizkif responded by saying:

"Okay, I'm secure."

The trainer guided him by giving him a countdown and then instructed him to pull back the weight, which he labored to do. He added:

"How'd that feel? That feel like death?"

Seeing the discomfort in Mizkif's expression, the trainer commented:

"So he's pretty much begging ti take the weight off cuz it feels like death."

Regardless of his struggles, the Austin-born streamer was commended for his efforts.

Fans react to Mizkif trying to lift the weight

While some fans expressed their concerns for the streamer, many also praised Matthew for his efforts and hard work. The clip made it to r/LivestreamFail, where it received several comments from viewers.

After wrapping up the 30-day camp, the Norwegian is expected to travel to Los Angeles, where he could host another training camp for native streamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far