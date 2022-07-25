Knut gives his opinion on Austin drama, calls streamers "respectful and nice"

In his most recent stream, the Norwegian streamer Knut Spildrejorde, gave a positive opinion of the streamers from Austin, refuting xQc's claims from last month. The Canadian had stirred up a fair bit of controversy a while ago after publicly calling the Austin streaming group "extremely f***ing hostile."

Knut has been visiting America for a few days after TwitchCon last weekend. During his visit, the bodybuilder has been hanging out with a lot of streamers from Texas, including Mizkif, Tectone, Erobb, and others. They will be doing a 30-day workout challenge supervised by the Norwegian.

Knut compliments the Texan streamers for their behavior

The European streamer is also a bodybuilder and has come to Austin to train and implement one of his bodybuilding courses in the OTK and Friend group. The streamers will go head-to-head to see who advances the most in the month-long challenge.

After getting off the phone with one of the streamers, he could not help but dispell what he called the "bullsh** drama" which was started by xQc back in June:

"That was Tectone. I have to say this boys. This is a message. After we say all the bullsh** drama, about the Texas streamers not being nice to people? Do you know what? I'll tell you one thing chat."

He then went on to praise the Americans for their kind attitude towards him. He noted that despite being a foreigner, he was never made to feel unwelcome:

"For me, coming here, Norwegian. I'm a little bit out of their circles, so I guess the same would apply to me. Everyone has been nothing but respectful and nice."

He then gave examples of how Mizkif helped him get the Airbnb and showed off the well-furnished house he was living in:

"See this place? Mizkif said, 'I'll fix you an Airbnb, for you and the girls.' Do you see this house? Would you complain if you had to stay in this camp?"

He then showed his fans a little bit of the house, finally telling them that everyone from Texas has been nice to them both on and offstream.

(Timestamp 0:21:21)

The "drama" Knut referred to happened back when Greekgodx got banned and xQc had something to say about the Austin streamers. He publicly hinted that streamers from the area were toxic and were highly competitive people who did not like newcomers:

"It is extremely hostile, it's overly competitive for no reason, it's mega ego, and it's mega drama and the amount of s**t that goes behind the scenes and the amount of f***ing..."

Redditors react to Knut's take on Austin, Texas, streamers

Redditos from LiveStreamFail had a lot to say about the take. Most agreed with the streamer, calling xQc out for trying to start drama with the Texas-based content creators:

The Austin-based content group OTK was founded by well-known streamers such as Asmongold, Mizkif, Nmplol, and others. The group has grown substantially over the years with the Twitch star Sodapoppin recently joing their ranks. OTK is also slated as a nominee for the Content Group of the Year for this year's Esports Awards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far