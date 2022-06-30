 Twitch streamer ConnorEatsPants comically 'exposes' Austin, TX streamers

A great deal of drama has surrounded the Austin, TX, Twitch streamer community over the past few days, and ConnorEatsPants decided to take do some 'exposing.'

On a stream that featured the subtitle “Drama Wednesday Returns," he showed off a PowerPoint presentation that highlighted many of the major streamers in the area, and comically ‘exposed’ them for their faults and flaws.

ConnorEatsPants ‘exposes’ every Austin, TX streamer with a PowerPoint presentation

In a recent stream, ConnorEatsPants viewed a clip of xQc talking about how glad he was to have left behind the drama present in Austin, TX.

The Twitch streamer joked about how it was true that there is a great deal of drama there. He made up a story about how he ran someone down in his Tesla, and everyone agreed to never speak of it.

He gave a fake apology for the made-up drama, and said that xQc was right, there is Twitch streamer drama in Austin, TX that needed to be discussed. With that, he revealed a PowerPoint of every streamer in the area, and exposed them in a comical manner.

“Esfand? He wears extensions. Sodapoppin? One time he told me we would hang out the next week, and then he unfollowed me on Twitter and I’m pretty sure he thought I was a different Connor, and he still has not unfollowed them.”

Nobody was safe from the exposé that ConnorEatsPants was doing for his stream. Even Twitch streamers like Trainwrecks, Hoover, and Asmongold incurred his comical wrath.

“Trainwrecks? I haven’t seen him in months, I don’t know where he went. Hoover? This is a different guy altogether, his name is Freddy Wachowsky. Asmongold, this is crazy, he’s currently in a secret affair with Amber Heard. For the past- before the trial even started. I don’t know what that was about? There it is.”

The Twitch streamer continued to reveal the secrets of streamers in the area, from Jschlatt to nmplol. When it came to Forsen, he just said his name and moved on.

“Jschlatt, the chops aren’t even a bit anymore. They won’t come off. We’ve tried quite literally every single brand, but we think it might be a parasite now, like it doesn’t come off. Uh, Forsen. Austin, oh, this is modestcube. I forgot to write this one. Austin doesn’t even live here. Nmplol doesn’t even like feet.”

The clip was going to discuss Malena, but in a bit of perfect timing, cut off shortly after beginning the discussion on her, while he said that she doesn’t even like Nick. It was a very comical moment on Connor’s stream, where he jokingly revealed the secrets of some of the biggest names of Twitch.

"Pokelawls cannot beat me in Overwatch 2 1v1. Weston Koury shrimped my bathroom, Kalynn Koury real name is actually Hillary for some reason. Mitch Jones, I also forgot to write one here."

Then Connor returned to names that might seem a bit more familiar, like Emiru, and then mocked Russel.

"Emiru filled up a Kirby with rabbit food to watch them eat it. And liked it a lot and now she doesn't stop, it's happened like six times now. Russel, I don't know who this is, I just Googled 'Comedy Russel'."

Simply would come up after them, but the Twitch streamer had nothing negative to say about him. He said he loved Simply, and moved on.

"Maya runs an unregistered Goblin breeding farm, disguised as an animal sanctuary. Crazy Slick? Yeah. Erobb actually has a second child named Britt, I'm pretty sure? 24framesofnick never threatened President Joe Biden in a Twitch chat message on Christmas of 2021."

Finally, the Twitch streamer reached Mizkif, one of the members and co-founders of OTK, a content creation organization. He buried the streamer, referring to the most recent controversy where he was offered a chance to head to Saudi Arabia.

"Mizkif is not only funded by the Saudis, but also the Clinton Foundation, surprisingly. And uh, that's it."

Across the two Twitch clips, the streamer made light of the current Austin, TX drama by creating a false, but comical exposé of the various people in the area.

Reddit discusses the Twitch streamers' exposé by Connor

One Redditor posted a link to the second clip that covered streamers like Simply, Emiru and Mizkif. Several others came out to talk about Mizkif specifically, while one person was just glad that someone on Twitch was finally "naming names" and exposing people.

One Redditor was on board and believed what Connor had to say until it came to nmplol, and him not liking feet. That was a bridge too far.

Of course, anytime Forsen is mentioned on LivestreamFails, comments that simply read “forsen” begin to appear from the streamer’s fan base.

On a more serious note in this thread, someone had no idea where all of this Austin, TX streamer drama came from and asked. A loremaster showed up to explain how it began with Wantep and Greek, then xQc piling on the Austin, TX streamers.

It was a very funny moment, and while the drama in Austin, TX, isn’t likely to subside anytime soon, it was a moment that could be laughed at by everyone involved, as it was definitely not a serious indictment of anyone’s character.

